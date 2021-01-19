If I had to describe Batman: Soul of the Dragon in a line to recommend it (and boy yes I will), it would be the following: Batman as the common thread for a story full of martial arts and mystical prophecies of giant snakes, with all the essence of Bruce Lee in Operation Dragon, while there is funk music in the background.

Simply put, if you like martial arts stories about an old master training a group of disciples – each dealing with his inner demons and overcoming them – and you’re also a fan of the Dark Knight, the environment of Chinatown and the 70s, you must see this tape.

Batman: Soul of the Dragon is inspired by the characters belonging to the universe of DC of the 70s, and at once we tell you that Bruce wayne He is not the protagonist, he is just one of the allies of the true protagonist of the story: Richard Dragon.

This character may not be known to modern comic book readers, as he made his first appearances in 1974 and 1975, with his most recent in 2013. However, the way they used both Dragon, as well as his allies: Batman, Bronze Tiger and Lady Shiva it will make you interested in this character and this micro-universe of DC.

It’s not an Elseworld, but it feels like one

Set in the 1970s, the disappearance of a martial arts master initiates a series of missions that must be accomplished by his disciplined and brilliant (yet separate) students, including Batman.

As a follower of Batman This tape is one of the few recent films in which a warmer treatment is given to Bruce, since it has a more humane and cooperative representation, compared to the Gotham Watcher hard and cold that we almost always see.

On the other hand, yes Lady shiva is one of your favorite characters in the universe of Batman this film gives it the prominence it deserves, and As a DC fan, it feels good that Warner Bros. is being encouraged to bring projects as diverse as these.

Even if you have no idea about comics or other characters other than Batman, this movie is still just as enjoyable and entertaining, you can watch it with friends and family who are not fans of DC or Batman and they will understand it anyway.

A different proposal that works and leaves us asking for more outside of Batman canon

Since it focuses a lot on martial confrontations, the animation is very well cared for in that regard, and a section that undoubtedly takes the palms is the soundtrack, quite a bit ‘fight crime with just my fists but not forgetting the funk style‘.

Sam liu is the director behind this breath of fresh air in the animated world of superheroes, with a tape that threw kung-fu, seventies fashion with sideburns and bell bottoms included, into the blender, as well as ninjas, mystical swords, snake gods world destroyers, funk, and of course, Batman.

A film that works incredibly well, one of those rare rarities that is appreciated and that has fans crying out for more spinoff content a la Elseworlds.

Remember that Batman: Soul of the Dragon is now available in the catalog of Cinépolis Klic.

