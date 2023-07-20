













Review: Barbie – So Much More Than Just a Comedy From the World’s Most Iconic Doll | EarthGamer







Until now, its trailers promised a comedy about the iconic Mattel doll exploring the real world. After having the opportunity to see it before its premiere thanks to Warner Bros. Mexico, we can tell you that it is much more than this.

What is Barbie about?

In Barbie we start with the stereotypical version of the doll, played by Margot Robbie. She lives in her ideal world of Barbieland where all versions of the doll live each day as if it were a party. Besides that they have the different Kens to keep them company and have fun all the time.

However, everything is altered with the stereotypical version when he begins to undergo changes in his being and his thoughts. The only solution to return to how everything was before, is to take a trip to the real world and find the girl who is playing with her. For it is the origin of everything that happens to it.

Source: Warner Bros.

Here we will no longer talk about the plot as it contains several surprises throughout its duration. While it plays with tropes we’ve seen in other cartoon movies or imaginary beings coming into the real world, it manages to put a pretty clever spin on it.

In general, Barbie is a comedy with very good jokes, which play with the absurdity of its premise. Even so, it does not stop giving space to various emotional moments and that will make more than one think. Not to mention, it contains a great empowering message for women.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were the perfect choice for the main duo

As for the performances, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling shine as the interpreters of Barbie and Ken. On the one hand, Robbie manages to give us a naive woman at times, but very optimistic at first. But as the plot progresses, she also gives us her emotional moments with great versatility.

Source: Warner Bros.

Gosling once again demonstrates his comedic skills. Although he is best known for more serious roles, such as his roles in Drive or Blade Runner 2049, here he comes to shine quite a bit with his comedic touch. Of course, it also has its moments of seriousness and doubt, although less frequently.

A tribute to the history of Barbie and an analysis of the current world at the same time

Although you are a man, you inevitably had contact with Barbie and the way they played with her. The film perfectly recreates this feeling with the actions of its characters and with the design of its production. Not to mention several references to discontinued products and forgotten characters from the entire history of this doll.

In this sense, the director Greta Gerwig gives us what seems like a celebration of this icon of many girls. At the same time, she celebrates the message with which this piece of plastic arrived, since before, most of the dolls were babies to play at being a mother. With Barbie, Mattel delivered a woman who could be whatever she wanted. Astronaut, doctor, teacher, CEO, president, there is nothing stopping her.

Source: Warner Bros.

That being said, the script makes good use of its time to explore the complexity of being a woman. In addition to the stereotypes that today’s society wants them to meet at every moment of their lives. Not to mention a rather funny but penetrating critique of how the world is controlled by the patriarchy.

Even though Barbie is a film with a strong feminist message, it also touches on universal themes. Among them depression and failure to meet the expectations we have when growing up. It also explores a bit of the inevitability of death and the sacrifices our mothers make for us.

Someone once said that the best way to teach something is through laughter. You attract people with the funny, but then you make them think. This is precisely what Greta Gerwig achieves with the Barbie movie. With a rather funny script that celebrates the long history of the doll and explores its relevance in the modern world. While presenting us with internal struggles that any adult will find very familiar.

His silly humor might not be everyone’s cup of tea

The humor that Barbie handles is totally absurd and requires a lot of detachment from reality from the viewers. Greta Gerwig seems to know perfectly well the absurdity of the premise and the situation the doll is in to have fun with it. She still manages to balance her comedy very well with her more serious moments.

Source: Warner Bros.

However it is easy to see that some people might not like it or question many things. Since it seems that no one in the real world wonders how there is a doll in the real world and how there is a Barbie land right in California where anyone with roller skates can get to.

Should you see Barbie?

We know that even if we told you no, there’s a good chance you’ll go see Barbie. However, we must say that it is a highly recommended film. Even if you never had contact with one of these dolls in your life. Which we consider unlikely due to how iconic it is.

It is a comedy that anyone can enjoy with very good jokes throughout its duration. Everything to bring us messages of female empowerment and touch on issues that anyone can empathize with.. Especially the young adults who are still finding their place in the world.

Source: Warner Bros.

Although we expected a typical comedy from a pop culture icon in the real world, we were in for much more than that. The memes weren’t wrong. Indeed, Barbie is cinema and comes to reconsider the role of women in society, just as the doll did when it was launched more than 60 years ago.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)