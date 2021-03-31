The creator of Sonic and Nights into Dreams, Yuji Naka, started working on creating Wonderworld Balance in 2018 and back then it promised to be one of the best video games of the year.

I will not deny it. I knew the games of the Sonic team Thanks to my parents and I was thrilled by the similarities watching this game: The art, gameplay, and colorful characters were amazing.

Yuji Naka had ensured that this Wonderworld Balance would be the start of a new franchise of Square enix, but this game did not exploit the full potential.

Balan Wonderworld’s roots

It’s no surprise that this game is the spiritual successor to Nights into DreamsIts roots can be seen both in the art direction and in the design of each level.

This is the artistic vision of Wonderworld Balance: bring back the old glory of the Sonic team with anime-like characters with big eyes and recognizable designs in a 3D platformer where you collect costumes and new abilities throughout 12 levels with incredible final fights. When we compare their level designs -including their central hub-, we see that even the collectibles of one game and the other are very similar to each other: ‘Easter eggs’ that you have to take to a clock in the middle of a floating island. The similarities don’t stop there, when fighting the final bosses of each of the levels, the general tone of Wonderworld Balance it also changes from a cheerful and colorful tone to a darker and ‘edgy’ tone. However, the final boss designs are less risky than those seen in Nights into Dreams: The first boss of Wonderworld Balance He is a farmer possessed by the main enemy who transforms into a wolf in overalls. A game stuck in the past I think that’s the main problem with this game; From afar, it looks amazing and has a charm of its own that impressed me, but as you get a little closer, its charm is lost. This was the only chance of Yuji naka to show his artistic vision to Square Enix, to show all his talent and continue this saga. However, I don’t know if I have succeeded.

When I got to the first final boss – the farmer – I was excited because I would have an exciting fight for the first time. However, this did not happen: After three blows, he fell without resisting, returned to normal and we celebrated with a dance scene – all the characters dance all the time.

Don’t get me wrong, I like this kind of short, epic and fun fights like in Crash Bandicoot 4 and even in games like Super Mario World 3, but these have something that Wonderworld Balance no: creativity and risk.

All is not lost in Balan Wonderworld

The last game he directed Yuji naka it was Chu Chu Rocket in 1999 and it shows. There are ideas that would have worked a couple of years ago and some that are pleasant, if questionable:

The entire history of the video game is told through cut scenes without dialogue or with some dance and music scenes. I am a fan of musicals, I could listen daily Hamilton or Les MiserablesBut these songs felt awkward because they lacked a context with the story or its characters.

As in Sonic, each level has two scenes and a final boss, to go to the next ending you have to dance and collect enough Balan figurines. This dynamic doesn’t change until the final boss.

The final battle is the best fight: in it, you have to alternate suits several times to match the attacks and phases of the boss, but you cannot take too long or you will be expelled to the central hub and you will have to start over.

Is it worth buying?

I would like to say yes with a lot of emotion, but I can’t. If, like me, you were struck by the music, design or artistic vision of Yuji naka you like it, I would recommend you wait for it to drop in price.

Wonderworld Balance He has great ideas, incredible music, and great character design, but the creative vision limited his potential. It is a unique game, both for better and for worse.

Balan Wonderworld is now available on Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series. Previously it was already for Xbox One and PS4. This review is based on the PC version.

Wonderworld Balance Graphics and Sound

7.5 / 10 Positive Has an amazing soundtrack

The character design is unique Negative Has no new ideas

Enemies are forgettable

The gameplay is monotonous and boring





