This past December 7 we finally saw the result of all these years of development with its launch. Ubisoft promised an adventure that would expand the mythology of Pandora and make us feel like all Na'vi. Did they achieve it? Here I tell you.

What is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora about?

Avatar Frontier of Pandora tells us an original story that is not linked at all to the adventures of Jake Sully. Here we take control of a young Na'vi who was kidnapped by humans to instill their customs in him and at the same time learn a little more about the planet.

After the rebellion that forces most humans to flee the planet, our protagonist is rescued by the 'resistance'. A group of Na'vi and humans seeking to get rid of the last vestiges of the evil RDA corporation that continue to pollute the planet and hunt its fauna.

Giving us a Na'vi who is getting to know their own culture for the first time is a good substitute for the player. In this way we can delve at the same time as our protagonist into the entire main conflict of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Even if you haven't seen the movies, the game does a good job of bringing you up to speed and explaining some situations.

As in the movies, we find a fairly simple story and a strong environmental message. Although it doesn't do anything new or unexpected, it's interesting enough to keep you coming back for more.. Not to mention, some side quests have their own narratives that serve as a welcome distraction from the main path.

How to play?

Since the first advances of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandoramany players compared it to Far Cry, another beloved Ubisoft saga. The reality is that it is quite similar in terms of gameplay. We could say that it is another installment of that franchise but on Pandora and with a Na'vi skin.

At base it is a first-person shooter but more focused on exploration. Pandora's landscapes will have you jumping between tall trees, swimming, climbing and of course visiting its iconic flying mountains. Later in the game you have the option of using a type of bird called Ikran or a type of horse to move around the stage.

Combat also has its weight in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as it is necessary to eliminate the evil humans who are still around. For this you have weapons ranging from bows and arrows to submachine guns, shotguns and rocket launchers. Something to keep in mind is that these weapons are unlocked with missions and it's not like you can steal them from enemies.

A curious extra is a small pistol that works to hack human systems. By using it we enter a small minigame where we must guide an energy node to a terminal, avoiding different dangers. Additionally, the controller vibrates and there is a signal on the screen when you are close to something hackable.

If you want to advance in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora you must help the Na'vi that you can

Being an open world game you find the main mission and secondary missions. In general, they all work to further expand the different Na'vi tribes that exist by showing us their ways of life and the activities they carry out.

Doing quests not only gives us experience to use in a skill tree. It also increases the level of connection we have with the tribes. This works for using the stores, since there is no money as such. Rather, they use a barter system, where the inhabitants thank us for our favors with more and better equipment. You can also donate something that you no longer use to gain more appreciation.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora It has certain RPG elements. You can dress your Na'vi in ​​different clothing and equipment that alters its status and makes it more durable. The truth is that it is not complicated at all, since the objects immediately show an up or down arrow that tells you if they are stronger than the ones you are already wearing.

Depending on the clothes you wear is the level of your character. Missions always have the appropriate level indicated to complete them. In my experience with a couple of levels above yours, they could become quite complicated odysseys. So it is always best to help the Na'vi to be prepared for whatever comes.

Pandora's landscapes are some of the most beautiful in video games

Something I have to applaud Ubisoft for is the way they made the planet of Pandora. Its forests, rivers and plains are very beautiful and one of the best I have seen in the current generation of consoles. The first time I was able to fly with my Ikran was a fascinating experience.

They also got pretty creative when it came to the planet's flora. Surely because in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora you should eat to regain your health was because they wanted to give it variety. However, they seemed so focused on making beautiful scenarios that they forgot to fill them with activities for the player.

The beauty of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora cannot hide that its world is quite empty

The beautiful landscapes of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora surprise you for the first few hours, but then they make you wish they had more life. While you go from one mission to another there is practically nothing to do. Apart from some plants that shoot thorns and the occasional 'jaguar' you won't have much of a problem.

Human forces are concentrated in their bases and you very rarely find them patrolling in the open countryside. Even when you fly it is very rare that you encounter enemy helicopters, as it seems that these only appear in missions. We are no longer talking about some kind of flying predator originating from Pandora. In general this makes it a bit tedious and boring.

This feeling is increased with the objectives of the secondary missions. Although some have interesting stories, the objectives do not change much. Go to this place, find this or eliminate this enemy and return. Doing this over and over again can lead to fatigue. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

The worst side quests are the ones that ask you to collect a specific type of fruit. This is because they always want you to bring the best and this involves collecting it at specific times. When there is sun, when there is rain or when it is night. Unfortunately there is no system that allows you to control that. The only thing you can do is wait by a campfire until the weather is what you need it to be.

As beautiful as it is and fun to fly around, it won't be long before you decide to use fast travel as much as you can. Finally, you won't miss anything in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora if you decide not to explore.

Enemy variety is practically non-existent

Another point that could be improved Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora It is the variety of his enemies. As for the dangers of Pandora, there are only one species of space jaguars and some like giant bulls. The latter will not do anything to you if you do not approach them. But the strategy to eliminate them is the same from the first to the last time you encounter them..

As for human forces, you can defeat them all in the same way. Whether it's a bow, submachine gun or shotgun, everything works the same on enemies, so there's no need to vary your arsenal. Besides, they are not very different from each other.

In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora eYou find humans on foot or in their armor that we saw in the movies. Also sometimes helicopters arrive that can load more troops or not let you rest by shooting at you from the skies. But once you faced a group of them, you already faced them all. There is never a noticeable change.

You may wonder what the point of the levels is if the enemies are the same. Well, the truth is that it wouldn't be noticeable at all if it weren't for the fact that the higher level they have, the longer it takes them to die. Even so, their behaviors and the ways to defeat them are the same. If anything you just want to use your strongest weapon to finish them off in the quickest and least tedious way possible.

Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora worth it?

Despite the emptiness of its world and the limited variety of objectives and enemies, I consider that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora yes it can have fun. Especially if you are a fan of the movies and are more interested in knowing about this planet and its inhabitants. Well, Ubisoft did do a good job of 'getting juice' out of the franchise. We wouldn't be surprised if the next movies take some of what was shown here. Not to mention that the shootouts do become a challenge due to the number of enemies on the screen.

Graphically it is very beautiful and in my time playing I did not encounter any programming errors. Not to mention that despite its flaws, it has a lot of content to give. After all, getting to the end of his story will take you about 25-30 hours. If you can see past its problems, you have a game that could keep you entertained for a long time. Although you might want to wait for the price to drop a bit. If you get to try it, don't forget to share your opinion on our Discord.

