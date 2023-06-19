Asus ZenScreen Go MB16AWP has recently landed in my hands, it is a very special portable monitor that I can’t wait to introduce you. But before I do, I’ll leave you here the link to the product page on the official website and as always I invite you to stay with us in this full review!

Unboxing and features

Asus ZenScreen Go MB16AWP will arrive at your home in classic monitor packaging, inside you will find the following items:

ASUS Smart Cases

power cable

Guides and booklets

USB Type-C to A adapter

USB-C cable

I was particularly struck by the protective case (ASUS Smart Case) which is very well made and essential for carrying the product around.

That said, let’s get to the technical details: we have a 15.6 inch anti-glare with a maximum resolution of 1920×1080 And 5ms of response. The refresh rate is 60Hz and the dimensions are 359.7 x 226.4 x 8.0 mm. The unit has no speakers (unfortunately) and has a USB-C port, an HDMI, and a USB-C for charging. There is also a headphone jack input.

The battery is from 7800mAh. Finally, I can only tell you about what I consider a real gem for this type of device, namely an accelerometer that will allow you to use it both horizontally and vertically! Too bad for the materials, plastic abounds, even if there are no creaks of any kind, which leads me to breathe a sigh of relief.

asus ZenScreen Go MB16AWP, that’s why you should give it a chance

The real strength of this product I want to reveal to you immediately and is the ability to connect to a any device wirelessly. But let’s take a small step back by explaining what exactly Asus ZenScreen Go MB16AWP is. We’re talking about a portable monitor with a built-in battery, so it already doesn’t need to be connected to a fixed power supply.

You can take it practically anywhere, the dimensions are almost similar to a laptop and the weight is really low, in fact we are talking about 850g and less than 9mm thick. Some examples of use may be the following: meetings and/or group presentations, use of contents present on a mobile phone with a larger screen, auxiliary screen during study and work phases and so on.

Introduced Asus ZenScreen Go MB16AWP, I can finally tell you about wireless connectivity. Almost any devicewith a few simple steps you can count on one instant connection to the monitor. I have personally tested both Android and iOS and of course Windows, without any kind of problem. Think about it: normally to connect a second monitor you would have to power it, and then move your desktop PC, insert the HDMI/DP cable, hope it’s long enough to reach the monitor and then proceed with use.

With Asus ZenScreen Go MB16AWP instead, just 2 simple clicks and the game is done. The connection is stable and above all functional. In addition to this, if you also want to be sure of not running out of battery, you can always opt for the USB-C standard!

A big flaw, however, is the total absence of speakers. I can understand the reason probably given by the fact that this device was born and designed to duplicate a screen, so the audio will inevitably always come from the original source, but I don’t feel like approving it. This is because in a meeting, for example, the people most distant from the original device could have used the Asus ZenScreen Go MB16AWP to reproduce the transmitted audio.

What about the visual quality?

We introduced the device, now it’s time to talk about the overall visual quality. I assume that the joystick that allows you to navigating the menus is very convenient and this is a key factor since Asus ZenScreen Go MB16AWP is literally jam-packed with video customizations.

That said, the quality is what you’d expect from a full HD. The viewing angle is good and the colors are also well defined. Obviously the whole thing loses a bit of quality in wireless mode, but definitely nothing to worry about for business use! Also, thanks to the ability to rotate the screen depending on how you’re holding the device, this monitor it also remains perfect for use with mobile phones. A really good move by Asus!

Standard stand and battery

An important factor that I want to tell you about is undoubtedly the stand which Asus ZenScreen Go MB16AWP is equipped with which allows you to adjust the screen at different angles. Personally, I am used to Microsoft well thanks to the Surface stand, which in my opinion reigns in this field, and I admit that I am very critical, nevertheless I must say that Asus also did a decent job.

The stand made allows you to adjust the position of the monitor in different angles, although I would have preferred more flexibility in this regard. For example, it could be allowed a greater angle of inclination since the system designed by the company is very similar to that of Microsoft.

The battery, on the other hand, guarantees approx 3 hours of playback. They are certainly not a few and given the weight and size of the product I really can’t complain!