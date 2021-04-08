We were testing the Asus ROG G512LI-HAPPY Edition, a gaming laptop that could well replace the purchase of that next-gen console that you are considering.

This is especially an option today because many previously exclusive PlayStation games are coming to PC, and also, if you already have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can access hundreds of games without paying extra.

And well, it is always important to remember that next-gen consoles are almost always sold out.

In our case we tried The Medium on the laptop, a game that is only available on PC and Xbox Series. It is not available on Xbox One due to the technical demands of the horror game.

This title is graphically demanding, but the Asus ROG runs well even though it doesn’t have an Intel i7 processor..

The Asus ROG G512LI-HAPPY Edition was able to run this game at its high specs with excellent performance.

This is achieved thanks to the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti GPU, 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM.

Additionally, it is fast thanks to its SSD with 512 GB of storage. Of course, if you thought to install several games, especially if they are Call of Duty or Flight Simulator, you will have to be deleting things.

The pros and cons of the Asus ROG

As a good laptop designed for gamers, the Asus ROG G512LI-HAPPY Edition stands out neither for its battery life nor its portability. It weighs around 2.65 kilos and the battery lasts no more than five hours, even when new.

If you are thinking of getting this laptop it must be thinking that you are going to use it a lot to play and connected to the power.

This version of the laptop is named after Montserrat Arrieta, better known as Happy Shrew.

The screen is 15.6 inches with a 144Hz refresh rate. Here was a bit of duty in terms of colors and lighting. The same with the horns, which lacked low sounds to give “punch” to our scares with The Medium.

In conclusion and in terms of price / components, the Asus ROG G512LI-HAPPY Edition does not go beyond the standard. It has a good design and great performance in video games, as long as you are not very demanding in terms of screen colors and sound enhancement.

The Asus ROG has a price of over $ 30,000 pesos, which is more than double that of a next-gen console, however taking into account that it already comes with a screen and that it can also be used to walk Godín with home office is certainly a tempting offer.



