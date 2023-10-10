













Review: Assassin’s Creed Mirage – an imperfect return to the roots of the saga | TierraGamer









Its previews showed us an environment that reminds us of the first installment and it seemed that the focus would once again be on stealth. Now Mirage It has already arrived on the market and we had the opportunity to play it in its entirety. Did you manage to capture the charm of yesteryear? Here we tell you.

Points to consider about Assassin’s Creed Mirage

What is the story of Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage once again puts us in control of a flawed member of the assassins’ creed. Our protagonist Basim is a young thief who wants to prove his worth. A poorly planned robbery forces him to flee his city and join this organization that works in the shadows.

Some time later, rumors begin to circulate of an evil conspiracy that is being created in Baghdad. For them, Basim along with other members of the creed set out to get to the bottom of the matter. At the same time they plan to discover the hidden members of the order of the ancients.

Source: Ubisoft.

The story of Assassin’s Creed Mirage It becomes interesting at times. Plus it kind of keeps you guessing what will happen. Although it can also be quite predictable and is one of the least memorable in the saga. Of course that doesn’t mean it’s bad. It fulfills its objective of keeping you interested in it until the end.

In addition, Ubisoft kept its promise to make this title shorter and more focused. This ultimately works in your favor. Since there are not an excess of secondary missions that make you lose the thread of the main plot. In fact, most of the extra objectives that you complete in a certain way are connected to the overall story.

The classic gameplay takes some of the modern for a good mix.

In terms of gameplay, Assassin’s Creed Mirage For the most part it returns to what it was before but with a few modern touches. In addition, it does not forget parkour at all, which is one of the emblems of the saga. In fact, Baghdad turned out to be an ideal city, since there are many ways to get around it.

Stealth once again takes the lead role here. Using shadows and dark corners, we can easily get rid of enemies. In addition, we have a series of tools at our disposal. From throwing knives, to noise makers to lure unsuspecting soldiers into our traps. There are many options to do your job without anyone detecting you.

Source: Ubisoft.

From the modern era, Assassin’s Creed Mirage borrows our trusty eagle. With it we can analyze the environments to help us find our next objective or mark the enemies in the area to better plan the path to follow.

One of the new features it adds is Basim’s special ability with which we can eliminate up to 5 enemies quickly. This can only be used after filling a bar with stealth kills. The result is quite attractive and very useful on different occasions.

Combat is where Assassin’s Creed Mirage suffers the most

Of course, not all of us are expert assassins and sometimes we have to engage in frontal combat. Unfortunately, Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s combat is, in my opinion, the simplest in the entire saga. It feels unpolished and often bland. Nothing to do with the impact and brutality of previous installments.

To begin with, the variety of weapons is practically zero.. You just use different types of swords as your main weapon and different daggers as your defense. This means that there is no change in combat or that you have to adjust to your weapon of choice.

In the end it all comes down to attacking with the right trigger. Pressing it quickly makes light attacks, while holding it down makes strong ones. The left trigger is used to stop attacks with the dagger, doing so at the right moment opens up opportunities for counterattacks. Of course you can’t miss the button to dodge attacks that cannot be blocked.

Source: Ubisoft.

Perhaps the simplicity would not be so noticeable if it were not for the few animations of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. There are no flashy or satisfying attacks when you do a counterattack. It’s basically blocking and lunging to infinity. It also doesn’t help that enemies don’t react at all to your attacks, you simply see their health bar go down until they fall to the ground. They don’t make pain movements, they don’t stop their attacks even if they receive a sword blow to their face, nothing.

As if that were not enough, there are only four types of enemies. Of these, only one requires a different strategy to defeat him: attack him from behind. Outside of him all others, even members of the order, can be defeated in the same way.

Contracts come to give variety to the matter

Although the fight remains due, Assassin’s Creed Mirage bring back the contracts. Plus it does it in a way that feels fresh and like a nice addition to hours of gaming. Since they are not just about going to a place and murdering someone. Its objectives are very varied.

From recovering stolen objects, to stealing small boats without being detected. These contracts test your planning and, of course, stealth skills. Best of all, they further expose the freedom to accomplish objectives that Assassin’s Creed Mirage has.

Source: Ubisoft

In both contracts and main missions you have a wide variety of options on how to complete your goal. For example, you can decide to infiltrate a prison with a group of mercenaries to free the prisoners or try your luck through the catacombs. The decision is completely yours and you adapt it to your game mode.

Completing bounties gives you a lot of satisfaction as well as experience points to spend on a skill tree. So there’s a lot of incentive to do them. Not to mention, you don’t have to worry about being taken too far away from the main story.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage gives us some of the most beautiful environments in the franchise

The city of Baghdad comes to impressive life in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. It is full of beautiful landscapes, even in its poorest neighborhoods. But perhaps the best thing is that it feels like a breathing city. Its citizens react to you and your actions. Some will scream when you murder someone in front of them, giving you away, and even children sitting on rooftops are scared to see you walk by with your parkour skills.

Source: Ubisoft

As if that were not enough, Ubisoft added some optional collectibles in various parts of the city that those interested in history will love. Since collecting them gives you information about what life was like in the time in which the game takes place, as well as the importance of certain buildings.

If they wanted to get rid of the Bugisoft nickname, Mirage doesn’t help them

Another point to consider about Assassin’s Creed Mirage It is that it has a good number of bugs. Although they do not negatively affect the experience, they are very noticeable and, above all, constant. From characters crossing the floor to pop-in of different elements of the stage.

Source: Ubisoft.

One of the most annoying that I found is that sometimes, after using the eagle vision, the characters would remain as glowing entities. Also this is not solved until you reload a game or die. I hope they fix it in a next patch.

Should you give Assassin’s Creed Mirage a try?

If you are a fan of the saga since its beginnings, then I think that Assassin’s Creed Mirage deserves your attention. Despite its missteps, it still has enough of what we love about the saga to keep you entertained throughout its duration. Also, if you are one of those who walked away because of how long they got, you can rest easy with this one, since you can finish it in about 15 hours.

Source: Ubisoft

It should be noted that it is an imperfect game and is not the triumphant return that many would expect. I dare say that it is just another Assassin’s Creed to enjoy, but it does nothing to change or improve the formula. Still, if you decide to give it a try we doubt you will be disappointed at any point. If you try it, don’t forget to share your opinion on our Discord.

We played Assassin’s Creed Mirage on PlayStation 5 with a code provided by a Ubisoft representative in the region.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)