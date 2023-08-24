













Review: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – With all the heart of FromSoftware









You see, the unexpected return of this series that shone during the first years was always very clear: robots piloted by humans fighting other robots equal or larger in space settings. That doesn’t change in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubiconthe point is that, thanks to the new consoles, the experience becomes much more exciting.

Come on, the series was also released on very decent consoles like the Xbox 360 or the PS3 where HD graphics were already used, however, the power and current technology make a game of this class look much more. It even makes us wonder why other revamped experiences like Ace Combat are taking so long to release.

Now, one thing is the graphic and superficial potential, whatArmored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Is it fun enough to get on the robot? (No, here Rei doesn’t have to, that’s another kind of product.)

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon point by point

surviving wicks

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon It has a very clear scenario. You are in a future where humanity developed interstellar civilizations. On the border of the planet Rubicon 3 there is a substance called Coral, which is used as a source of energy and as a data conductor.

Coral is the key to the advancement of humanity’s technology, however, its use caused an event known as “Fires of Ibis” which caused the planet and its solar system to be engulfed in flames, leaving the entire area contaminated. . It is assumed that this raw material had been consumed, but, 50 years later, the Coral appears again in Rubicon 3.

Source: FromSoftware | bandai namco

As usual, corporations now want to get the Coral back to work no matter what happens to the few remaining inhabitants. From here mercenaries emerge seeking to “make a killing” and take advantage of the conflict. You take the role of the C4-621 pilot who is promised that he will have a new life while he drives a Armored Core.

The stage exposed within Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has many discussions about mercenaries, dirty jobs and so on. You see all this not only during the development of the story before the missions, but also in the combats, which makes the narrative interesting.

The art of driving a giant robot

While the Japanese are encouraged or not to make that Gundam RX-78 become a vehicle that can be piloted by a human being, video games are the best way we have to simulate that we are driving a huge robot. Within his science fiction, these huge machines have never been easy to handle and, in a way, that is reflected in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.

This does not mean that the game mechanics are clumsy, unpolished or useless, on the contrary, FromSoftware proposes a system that you must learn to master in order to control a Armored Core make dramatic sense. Let’s start because you have a bar where your movement power is measured, that is, you can’t escape at full speed all the time, you have to measure yourself.

Source: FromSoftware | bandai namco

Also, when personalizing your Armored Core You will realize that there is more than one parameter to consider, especially when you have the variable of the shots, a defense and the speed at which you move. Everything you choose will have a positive and negative impact on your wick.

Come on, you can find the ultimate loadout that you feel most comfortable with, but it won’t be 100% efficient for that. That makes the game have a kind of balance in which the player must understand that it is not about finding the most broken options, but about having the pieces so that your ability shines on its own.

A more difficult mission than the previous one

My experience with FromSoftware games is not the best, shooting in Dark Souls was never my forte, Sekiro parrying is really tricky and well, even though Elden Ring was certainly accessible, it was still hard. what was going to happen to Armored Core VI?

Well, here we don’t have an open world, there are missions that you must face one after the other and overcome the different obstacles that are placed in front of you: other robots that want to stop your attacks, huge machines with a war potential that breaks you more than half the shield you have. Come on, there are sniper mechs that leave you paralyzed.

Source: FromSoftware | bandai namco

Now, you must be skilled and attentive enough to know what is essential in a mission, for example, you do not always have to eliminate all the enemies in front of you, you must also kill certain objectives and you only have to concentrate on them. Sure, it won’t always be an easy task, but sometimes to get from A to C, it won’t always be essential to go through B.

The great thing is that, behind each mission, you will always have enemies who will lie to you and tell you that you are a sellout. All this has a reason for being and as you progress you understand what happens, so each part or exploration of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon it’s meant to really make you feel like the narrative has a purpose and it’s not just another video game that’s just going to be too hard to beat.

dynamic scenarios

Within Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon We have all kinds of scenarios. Just as you can have a military complex inside a city that looks tiny compared to the machines that fight inside it, we have scenarios that look huge and have a huge machine that you have to take down – who knows how – that makes the experience is varied and spectacular at the same time.

The cities become places where you will have to look for corners to cover yourself from the enemies or even hide to catch them by surprise. The almost open field is also important because you must learn to maneuver and dodge shots that can end your existence from one second to another. Also mine complexes that are also huge and very dangerous. Each area has a challenge and you must live up to the expectations to overcome it.

Source: FromSoftware | bandai namco

Now, it must be admitted that these scenarios are far from perfect, there are times when your Armored Core Go ahead, destroy traffic lights, signs, trees and that looks… Well, like you’re breaking plastic toys. There is not much physics to say. Then, if you crash in front of a building, it’s not like something is happening to your robot either. This is absurd physics that is tricky in combat, but also ridiculous when progressing.

Come on, we must admit that behind all the difficulties that prevail within Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon we have a certain degree of imperfection that we must deal with so that we do not forget that it is a video game with certain design limitations.

It’s not perfect, but it works on the current generation of consoles.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon It is not pretentious at all, it always seeks to be practical and that is where it shines the most. Come on, not only are you going to get excited learning to drive a Armored Core, also beating enemies, from the smallest to the largest. Of course, the task will not be easy, but the fun is guaranteed.

Now, in the most superficial aspect of the game, which is the graphics, we must admit that we have a title that lives between two generations of consoles and that not all the time turns out to be the graphic marvel that many would like. Come on, there are moments when the game shines, especially in the proportions so well executed, but then there are moments where the experience, even on PlayStation 5, doesn’t look as good as it should.

Source: FromSoftware | bandai namco

If there are some problems in the textures, also in the same special effects when fighting, even in the physics of the gameplay itself, but not because of that, it does not mean that there is no window of opportunity to improve the presentation.

Likewise, it is also important to note that you will have the opportunity to choose between the performance mode where the game will almost always run at 60 frames per second, but with a dynamic resolution or you have the option of having it at 4K and 30 fps which makes Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon look really good at all times, depending on whether or not you have HDR on your screen.

Should you buy Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon?

The return of Armored Core it’s one we didn’t know we needed until we got our hands on it. It had been a long time since there was a new title in this series and it was great that FromSoftware was encouraged to bring it back, especially since the most recent mecha games were falling short because of the formulas they adopted.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon It shines in each of its sections. Its combat system is challenging and requires you to learn how to handle a Armored Core which is far from a perfect machine. The narrative is dramatic and goes perfectly hand in hand with each of the game’s missions. Visually, it’s far from perfect, however, that doesn’t make it a solid title that mecha fans should play.

Do you agree with our rating? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google Ne

We played Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon with a PS5 code provided by a Bandai Namco representative in our region.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)