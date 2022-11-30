The past few years have seen a skyrocketing popularity of survival games, so it’s no surprise that more and more of these are coming out. From the colorful gridded world of Minecraft to the terrifying alien waters of Subnautica, there’s an undeniable charm to the idea of ​​having to fight for your life in an inauspicious environment, and when it comes to the genre’s most beloved, there’s one title that never goes unnoticed. : ARK: Survival Evolved.

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition is an optimized and expanded edition of the successful ARK: Survival Evolved, an ambitious survival game that, despite its shaky early access opening in 2015, is not only considered one of the best video games in the genre today, but also the best dinosaur title out there; because yes, in this title it is not enough to face the adversity of a common natural environment, nor the cruelty of other players, we also have to deal with an amazing variety of dinosaurs of all sizes and levels of aggressiveness.

As a result, after its official release in August 2017 (and November 2018 for the Nintendo Switch), it didn’t take long for it to become one of the great favorites for lovers of the survival genre and MMORPG in general, although, unlike From similar titles like Rust, this game also has a single player mode, for those who prefer to have full control of their gaming experience.

Source: Snail Games USA

a cruel welcome

In writing, the dynamics of ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition It is very simple: they throw us into an immense inhospitable terrain without any weapon or tool, without clothing, and clearly without consideration, from which moment our survival depends entirely on us; for this we have available the collection of materials and the elaboration of objects, the possibility of attacking everything we see, and, finally, the arduous but highly rewarding opportunity to tame dinosaurs and other species. In multiplayer mode, we can also join a tribe for more convenience.

Contrary to the usual, the story in this game is minimal, no more than an addition to satisfy the possible curiosity of a few, but the truth is that it does not need one to be entertaining in addictive magnitudes; hours pass without your noticing as you try to perform the tasks I describe.

Source: Snail Games USA

Here nobody takes us by the hand!

I warn you that if you wait for a tutorial, you will only end up starving, thirsty, killed by a dinosaur, or even by another human. The only thing you will find that resembles one is a “survival guide” that appears in the initial menu, which hardly serves you to find out what you can do at an extremely basic level.

The learning curve of this game is turbulent and totally instinctive; The best thing you can do to move forward is to experiment with everything around you, familiarize yourself with the buttons on your keyboard or controller, and review your menu in detail. As a result, the first few minutes of gameplay can be overwhelming for many, but that’s part of the fun, something that’s inherent in the notion of a gigantic map that you can interact with however you like.

Source: Snail Games USA

And, for practical purposes, that’s what it’s all about. ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition. Yes, we have to find a way to survive in a mostly hostile environment, but what makes this game really interesting is its extensive exploration and interaction capacity with all physical elements that surround us, whether organic or inorganic.

Contrary to what it may seem at first, the game mechanics are rather simple, since to make all kinds of objects and establishments, from prehistoric to futuristic, you only need to know how the engram system works, which is nothing more than an unlockable schematic of manufacturing plans; Naturally, all the material you need to make them come true can be found around you. Once you learn how to make them, that and everything else boils down to the time remaining for each activity you want to do; whether it’s building the house of your dreams (with plumbing included!), taming all kinds of dinosaurs and other species, or exploring the areas you want.

Source: Snail Games USA

In ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition we also have to learn to take care of ourselves

Of course, we must never forget that our character has certain physiological needs, even if they are not too demanding., and that danger abounds in the form of hostile beings, for which we have to gain experience and improve our statistics; something that is not complicated either, since we naturally gain experience while playing, but it still has to be taken into account.

Another detail that we must always keep in mind is the weather, since here we can witness an amalgamation of climatic changes that is renewed on each map, and that on occasions could be helpful, but on others they end up being deadly, as is the case with fog and sandstorms. In addition, there is a cycle of day and night, although those who have played The Forest will be relieved to know that there is no difference between the two other than visibility.

Source: Snail Games USA

Man’s best friend in ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition? The tyrannosaurus rex, of course.

But perhaps the most striking element of Ark: Survival Evolvedand which continues in Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition, is the ability to tame dinosaurs, and it is that each of these beings fulfills different functions, for which it is very convenient to tame as many species as possible; I’m talking not only about the option of using them to attack others, but also as a means of transportation, for collecting materials, among others.

On the other hand, taming involves a laborious feat, since there is more than one method to do it depending on the nature of the dinosaur in question, and there are even some special cases that require a unique method for that particular species. However, this is also a dynamic that allows the use of creativity, so we can always look for ways to make our work easier.

Source: Snail Games USA

But not everything is so varied in ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition

When it comes to our character creation, we’re free to alter her anatomy to a frankly unnecessary level, but there’s little that can be done about hair and eye color, and nothing about facial features and hairstyles. ; The latter is achieved as we play through achievements or events. It’s certainly an incongruous occurrence in a game that keeps its focus on multiplayer.

As for the wardrobe, the premise demands that our avatar start with nothing, an important feature of the initial experience, and as we progress we can make clothes based on their usefulness, but there are also events that provide skins or aspects that exist only for fun.

Source: Snail Games USA

Every world is full of life and color

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition It presents us with optimized graphics from the original version, so that the visual section holds up quite well despite the years of the latter, and definitely much better than the version for Nintendo Switch that came out in 2018.

These graphics become even more striking when you take into account that this edition contains, in addition to a vibrant world known simply as The Island, a series of five expansions that lead us to other maps that are just as amazing, but extremely diverse; so that we can jump from a prehistoric island to a futuristic ship, for example, although at the moment there is only one available: Scorched Earth, a territory made up of mostly arid and scorching areas, ideal for survival veterans.

Source: Snail Games USA

Also, to get the idea that we are trapped in the middle of an inhospitable biome, this title has a soundtrack limited mostly to a list of exciting battle themes that are only heard when you become the unfortunate target of a dinosaur. , and that are born from the creative mind of Gareth Coker, famous composer of games like Ori and the Blind Forest, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and Halo Infinite.

For the rest, the game ditches the melodies in favor of a consonant sound effect that does a great job of keeping us on our toes at all times, especially since each species of dinosaur makes a distinctive sound that often betrays its closeness.

Source: Snail Games USA

Survival games are not for everyone, they require a high level of focus and dedication that not everyone is willing to give them, but for those who are, the entertainment is endless, and ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition It is the perfect game to try it out; especially for Nintendo Switch users, who needed a decent version of this great title. Who knew that getting stranded on an island full of threats could be so much fun?

We played ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition on Nintendo Switch with a code provided by a Snail USA representative in our region.