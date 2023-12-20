













After multiple delays and changes, the sequel to one of DC's most successful films finally hits theaters. Although everyone suggested that we would be facing a disaster, the reality is that we are not. But we are not facing a glorious farewell to the DC film saga that began in 2013 either.

What is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom about?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It begins with the hero trying to balance his life as the new king of Atlantis with his role as the father of a baby. However, his world is turned upside down when Black Manta returns seeking revenge and in possession of a trident that makes him very powerful.

The villain's new powers force Arthur to seek the help of his brother Orm. Together they will go on a journey across the seas in search of Black Manta to stop his evil plans. Which involve bringing the Lost Kingdom that gives its name to the film from oblivion.

Source: Warner Bros.

Being the end of an era and it will not have a sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It feels like a very contained story. It does not propose anything for the future and at the same time closes some things that were left open from the previous one. Although unfortunately many things feel rushed.

Overall it's a pretty weak story. At times it feels like a 90s comic book movie, with lots of jokes and pretty ridiculous moments. Plus several plot holes. So you shouldn't expect it to be a big glorious closure, either for the DC universe or for its protagonist.

If you let it, it can be very entertaining.

Something I have to say about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is that it is entertaining. It has quite a few good action scenes. As well as some well-done comedy moments. But it is a film that asks you not to take it seriously at all.. Snyderverse fans, stay away.

Another point in its favor is the surprising chemistry between Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson. They both play an odd couple that gives us humorous interactions. It's also curious to see how they treat each other like brothers after they didn't have the opportunity to do so in the first film.

Source: Warner Bros.

Although it can be very entertaining, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It also has an excess of bland moments. Many things are solved very easily and “great dangers” are overcome in two seconds. Even a “death” scene of one of the characters, instead of being emotional, generated laughter in the room where I saw it. This is due to management exaggeration.

This extends to the film's villain. All along he was sold to us as an unstoppable force that must be stopped at all costs. But in the end he turns out to be a weakling who is defeated with two moves and the power of love. Situations like this make the film feel very uneven.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It's like another adventure movie with hints of a superhero movie. With the protagonists from location to location in search of something and the certainty that everything will turn out well for them in the end. You never feel like anyone is in imminent danger, plus you can see some plot twists from miles away.

Jason Momoa did make an effort to fire Aquaman

Although the plot of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is somewhat simple, I can't ignore the effort that Jason Momoa made. It seems that he knew that it would be his last time as the character and decided to give it his best. Once again we find a very empathetic and pleasant hero, even with his enemies.

In general, you can tell that he had a lot of fun playing the character in this sequel. In addition to this, he makes the most of his interactions with Patrick Wilson to in a certain way give us an older brother like the one many of us had. Not to mention that he also shows us a tender side as a father.

Source: Warner Bros.

Outside of Jason Momoa we also have Patrick Wilson. With his role as Orm we see him grow a little as a character. Stop being the power-hungry, destruction-seeking leader on the surface to being curious about what you've missed because of your prejudices. All while having a redemptive journey along Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Besides the two of them, none of the other actors stand out in their roles. Even Black Manta who could be an interesting villain, never changes his motivations nor do we see him grow in any way. Not to mention that he generally appears relatively little throughout the film.

It's a shame we don't see more of life under the sea

Another thing I want to applaud Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It is the creativity with which they represent life underwater. Orm and Arthur visit several new locations that come to life in interesting ways. Like a city made of shipwrecks or the nightlife in the center of Atlantis.

Source: Warner Bros.

Creativity is not only limited to the designs of environments and buildings, but also to the inhabitants that we see swimming around. The art team made a great effort to show us the great diversity that a society that developed underwater would have. Unfortunately we won't see more of this.

Aquaman and the Kingdom of the Passable

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It's not a bad movie at all. If what you want is to go to the movies in search of distraction, this is a good option. Like I said, it feels like an adventure movie that also has settings, battles, and interactions that keep it entertaining. But without anything that stands out.

Source: Warner Bros.

It seems to me that despite all the behind-the-scenes disaster, James Wan delivered a competent film. Although it has flaws, I highly doubt it will make you leave the cinema angry. Just take it for what it is, just another superhero movie, and you'll see that you can have some fun.

