AOC is now a brand that we have learned to appreciate here on iCrewPlay, we have told you about it on many occasions thanks to excellent terminals such as AOC CU34G3S / BK, capable of guaranteeing excellent gaming performance and more. Having said that, today the time has finally come to tell you about AOC AGM600, which you can find on the official site, a mouse designed for gaming that could be right for you if you are looking for a reliable and high-performance device. Are you curious to know what I think? Then stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Unboxing and features

AOC AGM600 will arrive at your home in what we could define as the classic mouse package. Once opened inside you will obviously find the mouse and the dedicated instruction manual. Nothing to say about the package itself so let’s get straight to the point and present the product.

AOC AGM600 is a mouse dedicated to gamers, equipped with a sensor Pixart PMW3389 which can go up to 16,000 DPI. The company is also keen to let you know that it has a capacity of 80 million clicks and a polling rate of 1 ms/1000 Hz.

Having said that, the device is equipped with 10 fully customizable buttons. In addition to the classic left and right, we have three side buttons, two buttons located near the wheel to increase and decrease the DPI and obviously the wheel that can be pressed. Finally we have two additional buttons on the left side of the device. Finally, there are the LEDs. However, we will talk about all this in detail during our review.

But in practice, how does it behave?

Let us immediately remove the doubt: this AOC AGM600 is definitely a excellent quality product. A quality that is perceived as soon as you start using it. I was able to test this mouse on various games, multiplayer and otherwise, from the latest Gotham Knights to FPS like Call of Duty, and in each of these situations I found myself well in the overall use of the product.

But I could not help but find several flaws. First in my opinion this mouse it’s far too heavy. I took the liberty of measuring it, and we’re around 120g. When in titles of the arena genre, you find yourself having to do a complete lap of the mat, this weight begins to be felt. Of course, they are subtleties, but it is my job to bring them back to you. Probably, the weight factor as far as I’m concerned is one of the critical points of the mouse. Certainly by streamlining it a bit, an even more interesting product could have been obtained.

As for the general reliability of the mouse, nothing to say. We have plenty to begin with Nvidia Reflex which is a godsend for anyone looking for a competitive, high-performance mouse with the lowest possible latency. This is already a very valuable factor. In case that wasn’t enough for you though, I can no doubt reassure you again about the premium quality of materials. The movements are fluid and precise and the pressing of the keys in no way stiff and demanding. The grip is always excellent and the non-slip panel it can only help to maintain an almost always enviable precision!

Profiles, customizable keys and lots of practicality

Nowadays any gamer recognizes very well the importance of having additional keys on the mouse. The reasons can be many. Maybe you want to have a grenade thrown without having to bother using the keyboard, or you want to assign a specific weapon in such a way as to always have it at hand and so on. This AOC AGM600 in terms of keys is not joking one bit.

First every single key is customizable thanks to the dedicated software (which we will talk about shortly), secondly there is a further addition that we can find in many other gaming mice and which in my opinion is equally essential: a button dedicated to sniping! Let me explain, imagine you just equipped the sniper rifle. Sensitivity while aiming needs to be much lower than when using an assault rifle. The key in question allows you to temporarily lower it as long as you hold it down. Imagine having the sensitivity normally set to 100. Without bothering the DPI buttons, by holding down the AOC AGM600 sniping button, you can temporarily lower the DPI to maybe 50. A real plus for aiming!

On the software side there is still work to be done!

So, in addition to the weight, what other critical issues can AOC AGM600 present? Unfortunately (or fortunately as they can be solved by updating), for now the main problems of AOC AGM600 are given by its software, but we get there slowly.

To begin with, if you decide to buy the mouse, the first thing I suggest you do is go here and download the app dedicated to it. Through it you can set customized profiles, change the function of the keys, the DPI, the LEDs and so on. In short, an essential tool to take full advantage of the product. I want to give you a concrete example: one of the most satisfying functions of the app is undoubtedly the one that allows you to adjust the number of DPI for each profile which will be activated by pressing the two dedicated keys located on the back of the AOC AGM600 wheel. This is undoubtedly an aspect that provides many advantages in the game!

Now let’s talk about LEDs. There are various types of customization as regards the LED side: intensity, colors, type of display and so on. The problem is that many times the settings are not kept in memory. For example, it happened several times to set the color of the LEDs to blue, restart the computer and find the initial “rainbow” effect on the mouse. Furthermore, turning off the PC a few times the mouse for some reason stays on inexplicably.

However, beyond the aesthetic factor of AOC AGM600 which is certainly not essential, the software also gave me problems with the profile storage which many times have reset for no apparent reason. I suggest AOC to file this aspect because it undermines the general quality of the product!