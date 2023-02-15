The first three phases of the mcu were, at least in the eyes of the fans, something memorable, because we not only saw the construction of the Avengers, it was also the development of the use of the Infinity Stones and various characters. The thing is, phase four felt clunky with nonsensical movies and plots. The fifth phase began and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania It is the door that made a clearer future.

You see, since the fourth phase of the MCU we have a much broader setting. The theme of the multiverse is played seriously, the grouping of a new team of superheroes that still does not have an official commander is proposed, and a villain is also built who only has one appearance and that is in Loki. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania It already shows with a better idea and planning and the use of what is established between so many series and movies.

The first thing to understand is that the MCU is now set up in a way that various storylines will collide in some way: The multiverse, the new world order, and whatever else is going to happen in space. The new Marvel Studios movie goes for the realities and exposes them – again – in a tangled way. Not paying attention can be expensive.

But let’s go in parts, what happens with this new film directed by Payton Reed with a script by Jeff Loveness?

Scott Lang and his new reality

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania It has a couple of beginnings, the first is a huge spoiler that makes no sense to describe, let’s just say that narratively it leaves you with a “what the hell just happened” face, plus you can already imagine in which direction the film is going.

Then there is a space for Paul Rudd as Scott Lang to tell us what his life is like after the blip and how he was part of the Avengers and saving the world. The script is written so that the actor from Friends shines because of his love, his good presence and that which makes him the Ant-Man, a hero that he is and not, let’s just say that he got the suit.

Kathryn Newton has a leading role as Cassie Lang, Scott’s daughter who is now older, bookish and also gets into trouble like her father. The good thing is, development doesn’t fall to them alone, there’s also plenty of room for Hope and Hank Pym, plus something very special for long-missing Janet.

Now, everything seems to have no problems, going to the letter with the new life, until a study and secret behind the Quantum Kingdom is what causes the start of the new adventure. This approach is very basic, but it works. It also requires being absurd because we’re talking about comics, it doesn’t require anything else.

Kang the Conqueror, beyond Loki

Loki gave us the presentation of Kang the Conqueror and, above all, how he works within the MCU, the point is that he missed seeing him in action and in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania It is where what you can do is much more noticeable. But the character played by Jonathan Majors does not stop there, it still explains his function much more.

The thing is, maybe so much information is overwhelming, but that’s because it also assumes that you still don’t see Loki or don’t know what’s up with the whole MCU. Yes, it sounds illogical, but there are still people who don’t watch superhero movies. Regardless of that, everything behind it is exposed in an interesting way. The motives are fine, its power is more than justified, and even the mistake works.

It is very noticeable that the writer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania he was ordered to take great care of Kang so that he would look very good and people would start to fear him. On the other hand, he surely already saw that MODOK is in place and also its construction certainly looks well planned.

The villains are very well constructed, but they also follow the same Marvel line of recent years, the same one you’ve seen in other series or movies, so it can also become a certainly predictable element.

The construction of the quantum realm from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

We explained to you beforehand what the famous quantum kingdom is about, how it works and what is behind it in the movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, however, it must be emphasized that here is a huge stage in which our protagonists walk.

This is where Marvel Studios pretty much shines. If we put ourselves into a very demanding plan, the result is not the most efficient of all, there are even some shots where it seems that we are watching the latest X-Men movie, especially when the weapons are fired. Then, at other times, there’s a lot of detail on the screen, enough to make you go “wow.”

Yes, there is a real imbalance, there are times when the quality of the image is really noticeable, especially when you are watching the movie in IMAX, but then there are others that really do not make sense, you even think that the investment was not the Enough or the special effects division really suffers.

What did remain of a lot of quality was the audio design. There we must applaud all the engineers who worked on the project because they made a great edition. The jumps, blows, shots, screams, everything is very well placed in the cinema and gives an incredible atmosphere. It’s one of the really enjoyable elements of the movie.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the first correct step Marvel takes with the MCU

If you were one of those who were very upset with the subject of phase four, we understand. It was a disaster in organization, the pandemic was a problem and more or less the series did a discreet job for the MCU to get ahead. But, with the cinema returning to normality, you can tell that the stories are improving a lot and they know what they want to do.

It becomes clear that part of the future is the Multiverse and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania It puts it in a good way and with a different angle than what we see in Spider-Man: No Way Home. On the other hand, there’s no point messing with the performances, as everyone delivers, from Paul Rudd to Michael Douglas. They all do a job according to the film.

In conclusion, give it a try. You will not regret it, you will enjoy it, although it will also leave you with doubts and yes, you must stay until the final credits. Will you go see her? Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.