It is no lie to say that for years the saga of Alien is not in its best form. Despite having some interesting moments and pieces in Prometheus either CovenantThe reality is that none of them managed to capture the same claustrophobic terror of the original nor the latent danger of the sequel.

A few years ago it was announced that director Fede Alvarez, who gave us the excellent Don’t Breathewould be in charge of a new installment for the xenomorphs. Now that I had the opportunity to see it, I share with you that it is the best film in the saga in years. I’ll tell you the reasons.

What did we think of Alien: Romulus?

What is Alien: Romulus about?

Alien: Romulus follows Rain Carradine and his brother Andy on a mining planet where they are forced by the Weyland-Yutani company to work long hours and in constant danger of death. They therefore want to escape to a nearby planet with the promise of a new life with sunshine and fresh air.

Their chance to get out comes when Rain’s ex-boyfriend and a group of friends find the remains of a station with everything they need to escape the planet. Upon arriving there, what seemed like a simple robbery of materials turns into a frantic race for their lives.

Source: 20th Century Studios.

Without going into too many spoilers, I must say that the script of Alien: Romulus I thought it was very well done. Absolutely everything we see happen has an explanation in a previous scene. In addition, it constantly gives us very interesting and terrifying revelations that make you never feel calm.

I feel like it’s a similar case to Jurassic World and The Force Awakens. It takes several of the beats that made the originals so beloved but adds changes to justify its existence. In my opinion Romulus does this but also goes beyond that to give us one of the best sequels to this series in years.

A festival of tension that never stops

The genius of Alien: Romulus is not only that it takes things from the classics, but that it also takes a few risks with the formula with very good results. While some parts may feel predictable, there are many others that come as a complete surprise.

It’s obvious that there will be a confrontation with a xenomorph, the title and the franchise’s past already make it evident. But the interesting thing is how its director Fede Alvarez handles it. Just like in his movie Don’t Breathemanages to give us a gripping and tense story from start to finish where we feel that no one is safe.

Source: 20th Century Studios

Although it sounds a bit cliché, Alien: Romulus yes it feels like a roller coaster. It starts off pretty calmly, but once they get to the ship, the tension doesn’t let up until the credits. It’s one problem after another for our protagonists, which keeps us interested in how they’ll manage to escape the different situations that arise. Not to mention that it has some of the most creative action scenes in the series.

In my opinion, it is precisely because of this latent emotion and tension that It is a film for both fans of the franchise and those who have never seen a Xenomorph movie in their life.. Perhaps this will revitalize the saga and give it a whole new generation of fans.

The cast of Alien: Romulus manages to make you care about their survival

Of course, a good horror movie doesn’t work if we don’t care about its protagonists coming out well and alive. The stars of Alien: Romulus They manage to make us empathize with them.although it is already obvious from the beginning that some will not make it to the end.

Of all of them, the most interesting are precisely Rain and his brother, Andy. Rain is a worthy successor to Ripley who is a heroine forced to be one with nothing more than her skill and intelligence. Andy is an interesting character to watch from the very beginning and is the one who shows the most acting range throughout the film.

Source: 20th Century Studios

I also think that the objective of this group works very well in Alien: Romulus to make them connect more with the audience. They are not on a rescue mission or in search of intelligent life when they find the xenomorph. They were simply looking for a way to have a better life, but they had no idea what it would take to achieve that.

Visually it becomes very beautiful and nostalgic.

As for the camera department, it seems to me that Alien: Romulus It has some really beautiful and well-crafted shots. There were some that really impressed me at the beginning, and the final confrontation is also a visual spectacle.

Furthermore, the love for the classics of the saga is evident as this retrofuturistic aesthetic is maintained. It’s supposed to take place hundreds of years in the future but the computers and buttons still resemble the huge, clunky computers that were around in the 70s when the original came out. Fans will surely appreciate this detail.

Source: 20th Century Studios

Finally, it is worth applauding that director Fede Alvarez opted to go more for practical effects regarding the creatures. This way they look more grotesque than if they were CGI, which increases the feeling that they are dangerous. Even in the cinema I witnessed expressions of horror at a gruesome apparition.

You can definitely tell they put a lot of effort into creating this world to keep it very much in line with the original films and boy do they succeed.I wouldn’t be surprised if the production design takes home some awards at the year-end ceremonies.

Alien: Romulus was the comeback that the xenomorphs so deserved

It took several sequels, Predator spin-offs, and prequels for someone to finally do justice to the xenomorphs. Alien: Romulus It delivers on what was expected of a sequel by giving us more of the claustrophobic terror of the originals, but at the same time it experiments greatly.

The choice of Fede Alvarez as director seemed the right and perfect choice for the saga. The director knows perfectly how to create tension in the viewer and that the best way to keep them attentive is by changing the plot at all times. Of course, without losing the essence of what makes these special beings so loved and feared.

Source: 20th Century Studios

Whether you are a fan of these movies or not, Alien: Romulus It is practically a must-see movie if you love science fiction and horror. It’s definitely worth the full price of the ticket and I also recommend watching it on the biggest screen possible. I’m glad someone finally did justice to this saga, even though it took almost 40 years. Make sure to watch it when it premieres on August 15th.

