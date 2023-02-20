Aggretsuko is a character of Sanrio, He made his debut in 2016, through company shorts. However, she got a series that had five seasons. The last one was released on February 16, 2023, with which we say goodbye to our beloved red panda.

Aggretsuko works like Aggressive Retsuko’s contraction. The protagonist is very cute, however, she has something very special that gives a deep meaning to her character: the question of protest and the release of the frustration of their daily lives.

Aggretsuko manages to survive in this capitalist world, of cancellation, and expectations of all kinds, thanks, in principle, to the fact that he goes to a karaoke vent their frustrations in a healthy way, without attacking others. This allows you to socialize normally and stay at peace throughout your days.

During the four previous seasons, We see to Aggretsuko face expectations of all kinds, from work to romantic. In this way we are able to see each of their advances on a personal and work level, all working naturally as a whole that implies and makes different thoughts and feelings coexist.

Aggretsuko he lived and criticized all his emotions and thoughts in every moment of the series. We saw how she grew, we learned what she needed and what this answered. The growth of the girl was amazing. However, the last season gave us something a bit less sophisticated about her.

Aggretsuko Season 5: An Unbalanced Leading Role and Bittersweet Social Closure

the fifth season of Aggretsuko could be divided into “two parts”. The first focuses on Haida, the new couple of the death metal singer and her own attempt at personal development. The second follows the girl again and a political-social protest against the system of her country —which is essentially led by the “older” inhabitants—.

Part 1: a romance that responds to the terrible persistence corner

Haida is a character who was eternally in love with Aggretsuko, is a kind of friend who persists throughout the series. And while at first she doesn’t even consider it a real bond, towards the end of the fourth season they will end up together.

After Haida carries out frauds and is filled with inconsideration, he will be forced to leave the company where he works with Aggretsuko. By the start of the fifth season, Haida will be a gamer who doesn’t worry about anything. He has this opportunity because his family is very important and rich. However, he does not have much contact with it because he “resists” the ideology that governs them. Although, of course, he continues to benefit from it.

Until your inability to be socially fit —He does not have a job, nor does it seem that he is going to be interested in it at some point— makes his family withdraw their support. All this happens while he promises to Aggretsuko that this episode of his life will improve, because she imposes an ultimatum on him. However, he ends up in a gaming cafe without her knowledge and ignores her messages for a few days.

He gets out of this only because he’s found out, Aggretsuko she is forced to live with him, while trying to support him. She eventually forces him to get a job and he finds something she would like to do. So you’ll get a part-time job while you try to reach your goals on your own.

Very good for Haida, uh-huh. However, after Aggretsuko rejects many boys, either because they are boring to her or because they do not want to formalize a relationship, among other things, It is terrible that he stays with the person who in direct words: only persisted.

Yes, of course, they “decide to be together”, he is a punk and she is a metalhead, and they both use the same frustration release mechanism, is that enough? The previous development of the character would seem to indicate that no, that they could make a club and share tastes with more people, right? However, the last installment settled a chaotic and frustrating yes.

The end of season 5 of Aggretsuko gives us the couple that had the least consistent development throughout history: Haida and Aggretsuko. A rather forced ending.

The question of protest there, is that in the end they support each other, although at first, the parents of Aggretsuko They don’t love their daughter dating an unemployed guy.

They even stick together despite Haida’s chaotic family. It suggests many introspection issues for her character, yet even these seem lax and superficial, mostly due to Haida’s development over the seasons.

Besides, Aggretsuko he loses a lot of his prominence and emotional and intellectual maturity for this moment.

Part 2: Japan, a system in charge of the wisdom of the elders vs. the young peripheral community

The political-social critique that is suggested by the postulation of Aggretsuko in the elections and the aggressive silencing, shows the problems of modern Japan. We know that the country of the rising sun has the majority of its population older adults, and the reins of their nation rest with them.

However, their explosive youth differs greatly from their predecessors, not only are they hikikomori and cosplayers, we also have johatsu and unstoppable suicides that are different forms of protest against their current regimes.

In the fifth season of Aggretsuko gamers are carefully introduced, but in a much deeper way: their thoughts are focused on the system of their country and the effects it has on them, even towards what borders them. This is the most remarkable, although it is only a wink, it is shocking.

Source: Netflix

After that, everything goes about the campaign and the issues of renewing the imposed ideology. And for the other candidates to be able to compete for the liberation offered by Aggretsuko they will have to talk about big changes.

The elections will be won by Haida’s brother, however, his ideology could have a touch of system restoration, so the ending is hopeful.

Aggretsuko: an irrepressible protest

The end of Aggretsuko He was quite aggressive in a very subtle way — Japanese quality—, because even in its most traditional format of expressing things with nuances and shadows, the series renews and demands in a rather punctual way.

Source: Netflix

At the political-social level, the outcome was quite flirtatious. However, it left relegated to Aggretsuko, her main character, and imposed issues that she wrestled with throughout the series. So, while on the one hand she completely blurred it, on the other she kept the thematic vertebra of the narrative: revolved around the question of protest, which in principle was the essential axis of its protagonist.

However, in pursuit of something “greater”, Aggretsuko It did not have a dignified outcome for its progress throughout history. It was not congruent, but it was definitely structured, responding in principle to the needs of the Japanese community structure.

Despite this, it could have been better, Tadano, for example, despite not being completely effective, offered more to Aggretsuko which Haida proved capable of in the final season. However, it is not limited to what they can provide, but to what the panda demanded and recognized as a need in past deliveries.

We recommend: Aggretsuko: Catch up on the fifth season with this preview that summarizes the entire series

Will there be a sixth season of Aggretsuko?

the fifth season of Aggretsuko it was announced as the final installment of the series. Currently, there is also no news about specials or movies.

Source: Netflix

Where can I see Aggretsuko?

All four seasons and specials are available on Netflix.

Seasons:

1—2018: 10 episodes

2—2019: 10 episodes

3—2020: 10 episodes

4 —2021: 10 episodes

5 — 2023: 10 episodes

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.