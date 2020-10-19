In view of the latest developments in the number of corona cases, this news is no longer a big surprise – and yet it is bitter for the fans: the Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and the FC Schalke can only take place in front of a mini-backdrop.
35,000 spectators applied for tickets for the Revierderby, which took place on Saturday evening – but ultimately only 300 fans are allowed to watch the game live on site in Signal-Iduna-Park. This is the consequence of the corona numbers rising again, as Dortmund’s managing director Carsten Cramer told on Monday Ruhr news. confirmed.
As usual in these cases, the 300 fans will be drawn from among a total of 35,000 competitions. It is also very likely that BVB will only be allowed to appear in front of this mini-backdrop of 300 black and yellow fans in the subsequent Champions League home game against Zenit St. Petersburg.
