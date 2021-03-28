Salmerón has lost his favorite soldier in midfield to an unexpected injury. Tropi, who suffers a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee and will miss the rest of the season, is the Almeria coach’s extension in the field and a decisive loss for him. In fact, the Valencian has played 16 of the 18 league games and has barely been absent for the scorecards. He has always been ahead of other footballers when it comes to appearing as a starter.

UCAM has a staff brimming with quality and high-level footballers for the category, but is still combing the market in case a footballer appears to cover the drop in midfield. The problem that the university technical secretariat is facing is that there is nothing on the market, at the moment, that meets expectations. In fact, the university team could only incorporate a footballer who has been unemployed since before January 31. UCAM, at this point, cannot access footballers who are currently active in other teams, whatever the category, nor abroad. The problem, in any case, is that any player who arrives now will do so out of shape and there are barely two months left until the end of the course.

However, Salmerón still has two defensive pivots ready such as Jannick and Adri León, as well as other more offensive midfielders such as De Vicente, Txemi or Espina. He even used Josete Malagón and Admonio as a pivot.