Pieces of paper straws regularly appear to come off and get into the throat of children. The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) has recently received more than four hundred reports about this. In almost all cases a drink carton was emptied slowly. If someone sucks on a paper straw for a long time, parts can soften and loosen. According to the regulator, this risk mainly occurs among children and people with disabilities.

“The reported incidents give a picture of a possible risk of suffocation,” said the regulator. This speaks of an ‘avoidable risk that can be limited with sufficient vigilance’. The advice to parents and carers is to stay close if they let children, or people with disabilities, drink something with a paper straw.

In most cases, children could cough out the wad of paper themselves. “No actual choking or medical emergencies have been reported.”

1300 reports received

The reports came in after the NVWA called on people to report problems with paper straws at the end of February. A total of 1,300 reports were received. For example, there were also general complaints about the quality of straws.

Paper straws have become the norm since the European Union banned plastic straws last year. The NVWA will discuss this downside with manufacturers ‘to discuss possible alternatives with them or to improve the quality of paper straws’. The reports are also shared with the European Commission.