In the offseason, several people at once moved from Khrustalny to Evgeny Plushenko’s academy – Alena Kostornaya and Alexandra Trusova, together with coach Sergei Rozanov. The situation with Sasha was quite natural – the figure skater clearly had higher ambitions than just being the third number in the group, she needed more attention to herself. Alena came to Plushenko suddenly, last summer – she practically just ran away from the training camp in Novogorosk. And on March 3, it suddenly turned out that Kostornaya was getting ready to go back to Tutberidze. Plushenko confirmed the athlete’s departure, and the Khrustalny coaching staff took time to think. The choreographer of the group Daniil Gleichengauz wrote about this on his instagram.

History of the conflict

The departure of the European champion from Eteri Georgievna initially turned out to be rather strange – it seemed that Alena simply could not contain her emotions and decided to leave without fully considering the decision. At that time, she was just working at the training camp on new programs, and the group’s choreographer Daniil Gleichengauz even posted a piece of the new production for Kostornaya. And then – this: Alena says that she does not like the programs, her desires are not taken into account, and on the ice she has to work with several younger skaters.

Sergei Rozanov left for Plushenko’s academy a little earlier with Alexandra Trusova, so Kostornaya decided to try her luck there and called her former coach. Her contact came as a surprise to everyone, including the Olympic champion. He probably planned to work closely with Trusova, in which he sees a great athlete. And then there is another top figure skater and also from the headquarters of Eteri Georgievna. It seems that Alena even thought about it and decided to stay in the previous group – she is the European champion and winner of the Grand Prix finals, but more serious starts due to the pandemic could not be held. International authority, high components, triple axel and the strongest coaching staff in the world at the moment – what Kostornaya lacked is not clear. Perhaps the same advertising contracts that she practically did not have, although she was the most visible skater of the past season.

Alena left with an injury, was treated for a long time and did not even perform in a free program at the open skates of the national team. Then I got to one of the stages of the Russian Cup, but without a trixel and with problems in spins and steps. At the “Grand Prix” in Moscow, Kostornaya just lost due to under-rotation and the same non-jumping elements, and then completely fell ill with coronavirus. And later, as it turned out, and sore throat.

The figure skater performed only at the final of the Russian Cup, where she became the sixth, losing the selection for the world championship to Elizaveta Tuktamysheva. Strictly speaking, Kostornaya’s condition and form did not allow her to perform in full force – new programs were added to this. In Moscow, rather, there was just a model – Alena went from element to element, although the programs looked promising. After the short one, Kostorania even burst into tears, but after the free program she told reporters that she was thinking about performances after the Olympic Games.

Unexpected turn

And three days later – a sensation: Kostornaya gathered back to Tutberidze. That is, where, in her opinion, her desires were not taken into account and she was not given sufficient freedom. At first, everything was perceived as a joke: the reaction resembled the one that was after the transition of Evgenia Medvedeva. There was only one difference – after her departure, Alena spoke out quite harshly about the former coaches, which Zhenya did not allow herself.

Apparently, just on emotions from an unsuccessful season, the skater got back together. But her problems will not be solved so easily – you still have to take a long time to be treated, get used to the former coach again (almost a season has passed), put up with the fact that she will not be able to realize all her desires. And most importantly, Eteri Georgievna already has five people who want to go to the Olympics. And they do not just want to, but at least four of them will definitely fight. The only question is Evgenia Medvedeva, but if she gets medical treatment, she will join the fight. It is unlikely that Kostornaya wants to be the sixth number (with a successful coincidence – the third), when she could be the first or at least the second.

Evgeni Plushenko said that he was letting Alena go back – he had nothing to reproach himself for, he provided all the conditions, set four programs, and worked on the triple axel. They even attracted the first coach of the skater Elena Zhgun.

– I just don’t know what to say. Alena did not play very prominently throughout the season, ”Olympic champion Maxim Trankov told Izvestia. – She had health problems, we did not fully see her. If this is true, then now is the perfect time to leave. What could be the reasons? I can say one thing – if Alena made such a decision, then she has certain reasons for this.

And the truth is – if you do, then now, when the season is already over. But there are doubts that Kostornaya will be comfortable and she will be able to adequately prepare for the selection for the Olympic Games in such an atmosphere.

– When you leave from one coach to another, you probably expect results, but you have to understand that you cannot achieve results alone, – the world champion Irina Slutskaya commented to Izvestia on Kostornaya’s decision. – Of course, these are emotions. I wanted to see Alena in the first positions, but life decided otherwise. Now you just need to calm down and make the right decision (perhaps this is not a return to Tutberidze), look at yourself from the outside and think about how all this can be corrected.

Indeed, the main thing for Alena now is to stop rushing about and stop, starting to work on restoring her health and getting to the Olympic Games. The next season will be the most important in Kostornaya’s career.