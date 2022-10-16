The Poder Prieto collective, which includes Mexican artists such as Tenoch Huerta and Maya Zapataresponded to comments from television hosts about the initiative that seeks to reform the Cinematography Lawin order to integrate more brown people into the Mexican film industry.

A video from the ADN Contigo newscast, from the ADN40 channel, went viral on social networks, in which four hosts argued that a reform that encourages the participation of brown-haired people in the cinema is not necessary, since this would represent discrimination against white people.

Through his social networks, the actor and activist, Tenoch Huerta, who will play the villain of Black Panther 2: Wakanda forever, described the drivers’ comments as “racist and” white supremacist “.

What did the drivers say?

In the video, the presenters, Renata Ibarrán, Mónica Castaneda, Juan Pablo Leo Spíndola and Vaiteare Mateos can be seen discussing the initiative that seeks to promote the participation and representation of the brown population and Afro-Mexican in the film tapes of national production.

“These initiatives, far from achieving inclusion, the only thing they achieve is to separate people more, people in a production must be selected for their talent and not for their skin color,” said Vaitiare Mateos.

For her part, Mónica Castañeda pointed out that this initiative comes from “people with nothing to do”, while driver Juan Pablo de Leo said that this proposal limits freedom in film productions by imposing the representation of Mexican culture in the projects.

“But also, they don’t think he’s talking about not discriminating when this law would be discriminating because there are red-haired Mexicans, right?” Renata Ibarrán commented, and Mónica Castañeda pointed to herself to refer that there are also white Mexicans.

“So there you are saying ‘ah the whites, the redheads, the guëros are no longer going to have a job because they don’t represent Mexico’, it seems absurd to me and people should be where they should be because of their talent,” Ibarrán reverted.

In February of this year, The Poder Prieto movement launched a call to Netflix, HBO and Prime Videosome of the main streaming networks, to reflect on the representation of the Mexican population in the audiovisual industry.

According to the organization, most of the content produced by these platforms are led by white peoplewho only represent 30% of the total population in Mexico, and leave out the brown, mestizo, indigenous and Afro-descendant people.

Does skin color matter? This is what the figures say

Skin color in Mexico is one of the main reasons for discrimination. This is revealed by a 2017 survey by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), which shows that, of the brown population in the country, seven out of 10 occupy the lowest positions in the economic unit for which they work.

To measure it, it is worth mentioning that the labor ratio of people of light tones compared to that of people of darker tones is 2 to 1 in different areas.

For example, while 6% of the Mexican population between 18 and 59 years of age with a lighter skin tone reports being a director, boss or official, only 2.8% of people with a darker skin tone reach these positions, that is, less than half of brown people access these professional positionsaccording to the National Survey on Discrimination (Enadis) 2017.

“In this group we seek to open the conversation about that ‘elephant in the room’ that is racism, inform and dialogue responsibly, so we demand ADN40 to open its spaces for this purpose” reads a statement that the group Poder Prieto spread on social networks

In Mexico City, the main cause of discrimination is poverty and the most discriminated people are those with brown skinaccording to the perception results of the Survey on Discrimination in Mexico City (EDIS), prepared by the Council to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination, COPRED.