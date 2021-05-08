The government of Axel Kicillof confirmed this Friday night that it does not plan to plant checkpoints this Saturday at the accesses from the City of Buenos Aires to the Province.

Was a double reverse. In principle, the Buenos Aires governor reversed the decision he had taken last Saturday, when the provincial police cut several lanes of the West access, the Panamericana and other avenues that connect the two districts to take the temperature and control the documentation of motorists, which which caused traffic jams and delays of up to six hours.

But also, the definition contradicted the statements that the Buenos Aires Minister of Government, María Teresa García, had pronounced a few hours before when she said that this Saturday they would reinstall sanitary controls “In all access” to the Province from the Federal Capital, despite criticism for traffic chaos that was generated last weekend by the checkpoints.

Health checks carried out last Saturday. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

“Tomorrow (for today) there will be controls at all entrances, they will follow the controls as they are in the Federal Capital. Hopefully there is also public awareness that we are not for throw butter on the ceiling”Garcia had said in the morning.

Last week, motorists who wanted to go from the federal capital to the Province of Buenos Aires came across checkpoints set up by the Buenos Aires Police on bridges, highways and accesses where they took the temperature of the occupants of each vehicle.

The measure caused crowds, lines of several kilometers on freeways and in General Paz and delays of hours to be able to cross.

In statements to The Uncover Radio, the Buenosairean civil servant emphasized: “What happens is that the massiveness in the exit was complicated when the Province exerts the roll that is required to him”.

In this context, the provincial official stressed that “the ideal is for people to go out as little as possible if it is not essential personnel, if they do not have any emergency activity”, and added: “I understand that on weekends there is sun, it is beautiful , that we are tired and that we would like to go eat a barbecue to the other side of the world ”.

Reverse

This Saturday night, Buenos Aires government sources indicated that the policy will be to maintain traffic controls during the hours that are restricted by a presidential decree, from 20 to 6 the next day.

The Buenos Aires government had arranged health controls on motorists on the Panamericana, the West Access and the Riccheri highway last Saturday, which caused delays of up to six hours.

The operation, which was in charge of the Buenos Aires police, consisted of vehicle checkpoints at the entrance to the Pan-American Highway to the north, on the Western Highway, the Riccheri Highway to the south and on the Pueyrredón Bridge.

At checkpoints no COVID cases were detected, or at least they were not officially reported, and people with an arrest warrant were identified.

The operation generated complaints from the occupants of the vehicles, who said that their temperature was taken at the checkpoints, and in some cases they were asked to Take care application with the respective circulation permits, despite the fact that the DNU restrictions signed by President Alberto Fernández prohibit traffic in the AMBA exclusively between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Complaint

In the last hours a complaint against Governor Kicillof and his Security Minister, Sergio Berni, for the controls last weekend. The criminal accusation was made by the Asociación Civil Bases Republicanas for the crime of “abuse of authority “.

“These alleged controls, which began last weekend in an unjustified manner and without any coordination or prior notice, not only cause significant delays and discomfort in all people but also violate the right to free movement”Said the president of the organization, Jimena de la Torre.

And he added: “Many of those who suffered retentions – two or three hours in some cases – are essential workers, such as doctors or nurses, who travel daily from one jurisdiction to another to get to their places of work.”

“The authorities of the Province have already announced that this weekend there will be new controls, history is going to repeat itself, and we have to put a brake on it. It was shown that these controls are useless and that they are totally abusive, since the current circulation restriction schedule is between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. the next day, ”he warned.

The criminal complaint was filed by the directors of Bases Republicanas and fell to Federal Court No. 2 of San Isidro.

LM