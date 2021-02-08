A new chapter opens in the novel by Apple car. While last week it was speculated that only the signing of the parts was missing, this Monday Hyundai and Kia denied being in talks with the apple company for the development of an autonomous car.

“We are not consulting with Apple on the development of autonomous vehicles.”both Hyundai and Kia said in a statement sent to the South Korean Financial Supervision Service, the regulator of markets and securities in the Asian country.

A report from Bloomberg He added that Apple paused discussions with the two Korean companies on building an electric car “weeks ago.” Apple also spoke with other manufacturersstates the report.

It’s unclear whether a deal with Hyundai or affiliate Kia is completely ruled out, or could be reviewed at a later date. The truth is that the possibility that the deal remains in effect it is somewhat complicated.

If the existence of Project Titan already anticipated that Apple was working on the launch of an autonomous electric car, Hyundai’s questionable action of publicly confirming that they were in talks with Apple without the consent of their partner would have been the point that forced the break between the parts.

The mystery surrounding Apple’s products would have been the cause of the disagreement. Reuters

One of Apple’s qualities is the absolute secrecy surrounding the launch of future products. The same level of discretion applies with Apple Car.

What many communicators argue is that it would not have liked that from Hyundai they will confirm that they were having formal conversations with their company.

In recent documents, the automaker acknowledges that “they have been having discussions with multiple companies about the development of an autonomous electric vehicle,” but that no decision has been reached.

For its part, Kia has specified that the company is “examining” a possible cooperation with several foreign companies in relation to the business of autonomous electric vehicles. Like his parent, he claimed that nothing has been decided yet.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Kia was looking for industrial partners to assemble Apple’s electric vehicle in Georgia. In parallel, the Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported that the company led by Tim Cook is negotiating with at least six Japanese automakers.

Last week, Kia Motors shares rose 14.5% after a South Korean media reported that Apple would invest as part of a collaboration with the Korean brand for the manufacture of electric vehicles.

With the news that everything is going backwards, Hyundai and Kia shares are down 8.4% and 13.3% respectively, so the markets would not have been too good if the meetings had stopped.

