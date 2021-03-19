In definition, reverse engineering dismantles an existing system according to its construction, then rebuilds it based on new requirements. The process encourages critical analytical thinking while the creative imparting of knowledge, as contributors to reverse engineering apply in various applications such as the humanities and applied sciences.

In the industrial sector, reverse engineering is the process of extracting knowledge or design information from a manufactured part in order to reproduce it. The operation can be performed in two ways: manually or using computerized methods.

The manual process uses verniers or micrometers to take measurements and then manually draws the part for an urgent repair task. Instead, the operator uses a hardware arm or handheld coordinate measuring machine to take measurements of a part and the software (CAD or CAM systems) reconstructs it as a 3D model. Then the model is converted into an engineering drawing that can be manufactured in the machine shop, or the model loaded into the CAM system and a program written by the mechanic.

In terms of renewable energy and sustainability, reverse engineering plays a pivotal role as reverse engineering focuses on faults, faults and value chains features, to design the product in order to create a better design.

For example, reverse cost analysis is a method of converting a technological advantage into an economic calculation. Usually based on sample disassembly, it provides detailed information on material specifications, brand used, manufacturing process involved, assembly technique, and dimensions. The process flow extracted from the notes is used along with the supplementary data publicly available as a cost estimation tool.

One of the most important examples in the renewable energy engineering sector may be the reverse engineering of CO2 reduction, where most methods of removing carbon dioxide from the gas stream require higher concentrations, such as those found in flue emissions from fossil fuel-based power plants. Some variations have been developed that can work with the lower concentrations found in air, but the reverse engineering methods are less energy consuming and less costly by using the principles of electrochemical reactions.

Finally, the concept of reverse engineering may not be known or used a lot, but it is one of the most important ways of thinking outside the box, as reverse engineering lends itself to innovative and renewable design that is currently commensurate with the energy of young engineers and modern and digital technologies that simulate the engineering requirements and challenges of this time.

Doctor at New York University Abu Dhabi





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

