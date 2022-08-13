reverse drain
According to Josep Borrell, the European Union’s external relations official, that the final (and not subject to amendment) draft of a final agreement on the Iranian nuclear file was handed over to the concerned parties (Washington and Tehran) on the ninth of this August.
However, Iran preempted that by announcing its initiation to complete its military nuclear program after both sides rejected the first version of the draft presented by Borrell on July 26 in Doha. Soft diplomacy was Europe’s approach to crisis management, but that has changed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, so we are faced with a harsher expression through Borrell’s statement, “a draft that cannot be amended.” Was this to show what transcends European malaise, or was this a sign of Europe leaving the square of diplomatic flexibility?
Europe was the biggest casualty of its soft diplomacy before the Ukraine crisis and the Eastern Mediterranean crisis. However, Brussels must prove its new position on the Iranian file, otherwise its credibility may be at stake after Borrell’s categorical statement. Can Europe represent a collective desire to leave the auxiliary role in this particular file, which is limited to motivating the main parties (Washington, Moscow and Beijing) to continue the negotiation process through the Iranian nuclear file and its Middle Eastern annexes?
Europe is now the most depleted party, and it is experiencing a growing state of instability as a result of the foregoing, in addition to the expansion of instability in the African Sahel countries (West Africa) and its impact on the security of the Mediterranean basin. Iran was the most beneficiary of the strategy of “collective appeasement” by all parties, but the Middle East and Europe were the parties most affected by this. I am reminded of a discussion that took place between me and European diplomats about the path to be followed in order to create a more realistic European-Middle Eastern approach capable of transferring their relationship to a level of strategic interdependence.
Europe may be too late to first chart its own course toward its strategic security. The second is its failure to realize a role beyond its colonial history and its subordination to Washington after the end of the Cold War.
Europe’s Arab allies have expressed the possibility of developing the principle of strategic interdependence through their position in the Eastern Mediterranean crisis, even if it contradicts the American position on it. Europe must look deeply at the size of the economic transformation in the system of the largest Arab economies (Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates) with realism. Their growing geo-economic role is the reality that can be built upon in creating the desired strategic European and Middle Eastern interdependence, coupled with its new reality as a result of the Abrahamic pacts.
The Ukrainian crisis has demonstrated the vitality of energy sources from the Persian Gulf and the Mediterranean in finding sustainable alternatives to European energy security. Europe’s strategic interests necessitate that it reassess its position, not its position on the Iranian file, and even Iran will need a more independent European position than the role of mediator on behalf of the greats.
This may push Tehran to re-evaluate its position, not only regarding its nuclear file, but its overall Middle East policies. Arab pragmatism, led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, has contributed to expressing a vision of a more stable and interdependent Middle East, and it is now the turn of Europe to prove the value of strategic interdependence and close the file of political attrition at the expense of its interests and ours.
* Bahraini writer
