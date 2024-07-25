Home page politics

Prime-time speeches from the Oval Office reserved for crises. © Evan Vucci/AP Pool/dpa

This speech must not have been easy for Joe Biden: The Democrat actually wanted to run for a second term. But that didn’t happen. Now he is speaking out for the first time about his withdrawal.

Washington – In an emotional speech to the nation, US President Joe Biden signaled the end of his long political career and demonstrated his drive for his remaining six months in office. “I adore this office, but I love my country more,” said the 81-year-old. The best way to unite the country is to “pass the baton to a new generation.” In the important address, which had something of a farewell speech, the Democrat outlined his political legacy and praised his deputy Kamala Harris as a replacement candidate: “She has experience. She is tough. She is capable.”

The important speech from the President’s office, the Oval Office, was preceded by chaotic weeks in the US election campaign. At the end of June, Biden failed miserably in a TV debate against his Republican challenger Donald Trump. For the Democrat, it was probably the beginning of the end of his political career. The performance was so disastrous that a debate broke out in the USA about his suitability as a presidential candidate for the election on November 5th. More and more party colleagues called for him to withdraw from the race for the White House. Biden clung to power. The country held its breath for a moment when Trump was injured in an assassination attempt around a week and a half ago.

Biden: Ambition must not stand in the way of saving democracy

But the pressure on Biden was so great that he pulled the plug at the weekend and threw his support behind his deputy Harris as his replacement candidate. His speech was his first real public appearance since he withdrew from the race. Biden struck a thoughtful tone in his speech. “It has been the privilege of my life to serve this nation for over 50 years,” he said. Nowhere else in the world could a child with a stuttering problem from humble beginnings rise to the highest office in the state. “Here I am now. That’s what makes America so special,” Biden said.

“We are a nation of promise and opportunity, of dreamers and doers, of ordinary Americans doing extraordinary things.” He put his heart and soul into the service of the nation, like so many others. In return, he was blessed with the love and support of the American people. “I hope you have an idea of ​​how grateful I am to all of you.” At the same time, he warned: “Nothing, absolutely nothing, should stand in the way of saving our democracy. That also applies to personal ambition.” The great thing about America is that there are no “kings and dictators” ruling here.

A difficult farewell

Prime-time speeches from the Oval Office are reserved for moments of crisis and major turning points in the country. It was the fourth such address in Biden’s term in office since January 2021. He last addressed the nation in this way ten days earlier, following the assassination attempt on his predecessor and long-time political rival Trump. This also illustrates how much the current presidential election campaign stands out with its dramatic twists and turns.

The speech must not have been easy for the thoroughbred politician Biden. “I believe that my record as president, my leadership role in the world and my vision for the future of America deserve a second term,” Biden admitted bluntly. US media reports that Biden’s advisers ultimately confronted him with poll results that showed that the Democrats had lost states in the November election that were actually safe for them. This is said to have finally made Biden change his mind. In a TV interview a few weeks ago, he said that only God could make him withdraw. Now it was just bare numbers.

Biden: “Here I am now. This is what makes America so special” © Evan Vucci/AP Pool/dpa

Politician with heart and soul

The lawyer began his political career in the city council of Wilmington in the state of Delaware. He ultimately represented the state in the US Senate for almost four decades until he entered the White House in 2009 as Barack Obama’s vice president. In 1988 and 2008, Biden himself applied for the Democratic presidential nomination – without success. In 2000, his lifelong dream finally came true – he won the election against Trump and became President of the United States. His life was overshadowed by strokes of fate. He lost his first wife and their daughter in a car accident. His son Beau died of a brain tumor in 2015.

Biden has now made it clear that although he is not running for a term, he still has big plans for the remaining six months in office. He wants to continue to fight against gun violence, called for a reform of the Supreme Court and reiterated that he wants to focus on making the NATO defense alliance stronger and more united. The 81-year-old is likely to be hit hard by the daily grind of government this Thursday. He is scheduled to meet with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently visiting the USA. Relations reached a low point during the Gaza war.

Tears and applause

On Wednesday evening (local time), however, numerous employees gathered in the White House to watch Biden’s speech. It was probably the most important speech that Biden never wanted to give, said CNN journalist Dana Bash. According to media reports, tears flowed among the employees, and there was great applause at the end.

Biden’s family was also present at the speech in the Oval Office. His relatives are considered his closest confidants and are said to have long encouraged him to stick with his candidacy. Biden’s wife Jill published a handwritten letter on social media. “Thank you for the trust you have placed in Joe – now it is time to place that trust in Kamala,” she wrote.

Election campaign continues dirty

Trump offered a stark contrast to Biden’s serious speech at a campaign event in North Carolina. The Republican took aim at his new political opponent Harris and called her a “left-wing radical madwoman” who would destroy the country. The 78-year-old also had nothing good to say about Biden. This was also reflected in the Republican’s reaction to Biden’s speech. “The speech by the corrupt Joe Biden in the Oval Office was barely understandable, and sooo bad!” he wrote.

Trump takes on Harris. © Alex Brandon/AP

Meanwhile, the US Democrats voted on Wednesday to virtually select Harris as their presidential candidate before the party convention in mid-August. If only one person stands for election, electronic voting could begin on August 1 at the earliest, the party announced. If there are several candidates, voting will begin a few days later. The background to this is concerns about deadlines in the states by which the parties must have confirmed their candidates. dpa