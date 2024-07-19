TOEI Animation and the developer Nestope they announced Re:VER PROJECT -TOKYO-a side-scrolling survival title. The game will be released worldwide on PC during 2025and it will feature localization in English, Japanese and Simplified Chinese. In this title we will play as Yukinori Amane who, after being wrongly accused of a crime, will have to use his survival skills to escape from the police and find the real culprit.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer, wishing you as always a good viewing.

Re:VER PROJECT -TOKYO- – Announcement Trailer

Source: TOEI Animation, Nastopi Street Gematsu