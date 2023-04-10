The company recorded a 15% decline in its revenues in March compared to the same month last year, to reach about $4.78 billion, which is the first decrease in monthly revenues since May 2019. The company’s revenues during the first quarter recorded a 3.6% growth year-on-year to $16.7 billion.

The company had estimated that its revenues for the first quarter would be between $16.7 billion and $17.5 billion, down from $19.93 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In January, tsmc said business during the first quarter was likely to be impacted by weak end market demand and adjusting customer inventories amid weak macroeconomic conditions.

The effects of the economic slowdown were not felt by “tsmc” alone, as its competitor “UMC” also witnessed a decrease in its revenues for the month of March by 20.1 percent, bringing its sales value to approximately $581 million in March, and the company recorded sales of about $1.78 billion during the first quarter of the year. current.

The picture of this slowdown appeared clearly during the past year, as the revenues of the global semiconductor industry witnessed a slight growth of about 1 percent on an annual basis in 2022, compared to a growth of 26.3 percent for the year 2021..

According to a study by Garthner Technology Research Company, the slowdown that began to affect the global economy under the weight of high inflation, high interest rates, and high energy costs affected consumers, who also began to cut spending, with declining demand for computers and smart phones, so that companies start based on This is in cutting spending in anticipation of a global recession, all of which affected the overall growth of the semiconductor industry.