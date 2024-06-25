EU revenues from diamond exports fell to 2.5 billion euros

Sanctions against Russian diamonds resulted in a drop in income for the European Union. This was reported by RIA News with reference to internal EU documents.

In January-April 2024, the European Union earned 2.5 billion euros from the export of precious stones. A year earlier, this figure reached 3.34 billion. The supply of non-industrial diamonds fell mainly. They decreased by 791 kilograms.

The drop in sales is explained by a 29 percent decrease in imports – the European Union itself does not mine stones. Imports of non-industrial diamonds decreased by 1,065 kilograms, or 890 million euros. Russia, against which corresponding sanctions were introduced, accounted for about a third of the lost volume. In addition, supplies from the UAE (by 303 kilograms), Canada (by 234 kilograms), Angola (by 80 kilograms) and China (by 66 kilograms) fell.

In December 2023, the EU, as part of the 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions, banned the direct or indirect import, purchase and transfer of diamonds from Russia, including if they are in transit through the Russian Federation or processed in third countries. From January 1, 2024, a direct ban was extended to non-industrial natural and synthetic diamonds, as well as diamond jewelry.

But on June 24, the EU allowed the import of certain types of diamonds of Russian origin. The ban applies to those stones that were not located in Russia or were cut or produced outside its borders before the relevant restrictions came into force. The import and export of jewelry in connection with trade shows or jewelry restoration is also permitted.

In February 2024, Belgium began buying Russian diamonds again. It imported 25 kilograms worth 197,000 euros, its first shipment since October and its largest since last April.