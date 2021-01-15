Revenue THL study: The wage income of young adults living with their parents collapsed in the corona year, the income of families with children has little effect on the income

The wage incomes of young adults living with their parents have plummeted the most since a year ago.

Families with children Parental wage income fell by 0.8 per cent year-on-year in March-October during the corona epidemic that began last spring. The decline in other working-age people was 1.2 per cent, according to a study by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

Last year, the wage income of 18–29-year-olds living with their parents fell the most. Their combined wage income fell by 7.7 per cent year-on-year in March to October.

However, according to THL, there are differences between families with children in changes in wage income. Wage income decreased the most in May. There was a particularly large decrease in the families of parents with a foreign background, graduates and parents under the age of 30, about 10 per cent.

“Economic uncertainty in a child’s growth environment can have far-reaching effects on their well-being. Differences in the economic impact of the epidemic between families with children may affect the development of intergenerational inequality, ”warns THL specialist Outi Sirniö in the bulletin.

Examined by region, the wage incomes of parents of families with children decreased especially in southern Finland and on the outskirts of urban areas.

According to Sirniö, the collapse in the wage incomes of young adults living with their parents is explained by the fact that the position of young adults in the labor market usually deteriorates first in bad times.

“The limitations of the epidemic were particularly pronounced for service jobs where many young adults work,” Sirniö estimates.

Before by the beginning of the corona epidemic, wage incomes had developed particularly positively in families with children in more precarious groups, such as the low-skilled, those with a foreign background, and those on low incomes.

“With the epidemic, this positive difference from the previous year quickly disappeared. However, due to the previous positive development and the recovery of the autumn, the average wage income in March-October remained at least at the previous year’s level, ”says Sirniö.