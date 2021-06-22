THE IRS releases on Wednesday (June 23, 2021) the query to the 2nd batch of refund of IRPF (Individual Income Tax) 2021. Payment will be made on June 30 to 4.2 million taxpayers.

The consultation will be available from 10 am on Wednesday (June 23, 2021) on the website and on the IRS application. On the page, it is also possible to know if there is any pending in the IRPF 2021 declaration.

According to the tax authorities, 4,222,986 million taxpayers will be covered by this batch of refunds. Most of them have priority in payment, but those who filed the IRPF 2021 declaration by March 21 will also receive the refund.

Here is the number of covered contributors:

97,082 elderly taxpayers, over 80 years of age;

779,763 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old;

54,240 contributors with a physical or mental disability or serious illness;

385,591 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching;

2,906,310 non-priority taxpayers, who submitted their declaration by March 21.

Payments will be made to the bank account indicated by the taxpayers. In all, R$ 6 billion will be refunded. It is the same amount as the 1st batch of the IRPF 2021 refund, which was ranked as the largest in history by the government.

IRPF 2021 will have 5 refund lots. Revenue expects to pay R$ 25.6 billion in refunds until September. Here is the 2021 IRPF refund schedule:

1st batch: May 31st

2nd batch: June 30th

3rd batch: July 30th

4th batch: August 31

5th batch: September 30th

