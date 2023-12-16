Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/12/2023 – 9:00

The Federal Revenue regulated the law that deals with the taxation of income obtained through exclusive investment funds and offshore investments. The standards were published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Union yesterday.

Before the law was approved, high-income funds, both abroad and in Brazil, were only taxed when holders withdrew their profits, the so-called “redemption”, which could take years or never occur.

With the law, exclusive funds will be taxed every six months, under the “come-quotas” system, and offshore funds, once a year.

Normative Instruction RFB 2,166, published yesterday, regulates the collection and payment of tax on income obtained by these funds until December 31, 2023.

From now on, these income will be subject to Income Tax Withheld at Source (IRRF) at the rate of 15%, with payment in cash until May 31, 2024, or in installments, over 24 months, with correction by the Selic rate.

Taxpayers will also be able to pay IRRF in advance, in which case the rate will be reduced to 8%. In this case, for income calculated up to November 30, 2023, payment will be in four installments, to be paid on December 29, 2023, January 31, 2024, February 29, 2024 and March 29, 2024. For Income calculated in December will be retained at the end of May 2024 and collected on June 5, 2024.