Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/17/2024 – 17:23

Some taxpayers took advantage of the weekend to settle their accounts with Leão. As of 4pm this Sunday (17), the Federal Revenue Service had received 2.24 million declarations. This is equivalent to 5.23% of the 43 million expected for this year.

The deadline for delivery of the declaration It started at 8am on Friday (15th) and runs until 11:59:59pm on May 31st. The new interval, according to the IRS, was necessary for all taxpayers to have access to the pre-filled declaration, which is sent two weeks after the delivery of income reports by employers, health plans and financial institutions.

According to the Federal Revenue, 88% of the declarations submitted so far will be entitled to receive a refund, while 6.7% will have to pay Income Tax and 5.3% have no tax to pay or receive. The majority of documents were filled out using the computer program (72.8%), but 16.6% of taxpayers resorted to filling out onlinewhich leaves the draft declaration saved on the Tax Authorities' computers (Revenue cloud), and 10.7% declare using the My Income Tax application.

A total of 47.1% of taxpayers who submitted the document to the Federal Revenue Service used the pre-filled declaration, through which the declarant downloads a preliminary version of the document, simply confirming the information or rectifying the data. The simplified discount option represents 57.4% of shipments.

New deadline

Until 2019, the deadline for submitting the declaration began on the first business day of March and ran until the last business day of April. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, delivery took place between March and May 31st. Since 2023, the later deadline has come into effect, with sending starting on March 15, which gives taxpayers more time to prepare the declaration since the end of February, when the income reports arrive.

Another factor that boosted the record was the anticipation of the download of declaration generator program. Initially scheduled to be released from last Friday (15th), the program was released in advance for last Tuesday (12th).

According to the Federal Revenue Service, the expectation is that 43 million declarations will be received this year, a number higher than last year's record, when the Tax Authorities received 41,151,515 documents. Anyone who sends the declaration after the deadline will pay a fine of R$165.74 or 20% of the tax due, whichever is higher.

News

This year, the declaration will have some changes, the main of which is the increase in the income limit that requires the document to be sent due to the change in the exemption range. The taxable income limit that requires taxpayers to declare increased from R$28,559.70 to R$30,639.90.

In May last year, the government raised the exemption range to R$2,640, the equivalent of two minimum wages at the time. The change did not correct the other ranges in the table, it only raised the limit up to which the taxpayer is exempt.

Even with the upper ranges of the table not being corrected, the change caused a sequence of cascading effects that will be reflected in the mandatory declaration and deduction amounts. In addition Law 14,663/2023 raised the limit of exempt and non-taxable income and minimum assets to declare Income Tax.