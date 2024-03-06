pear treei pear tree – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/pereira/ 03/06/2024 – 11:41

In a press conference held at the Ministry of Finance on the morning of this Wednesday, 6th, the Federal Revenue published the rules for the payment of batches of Income Tax refunds for 2024.

Anyone who received taxable income, subject to adjustments in the declaration, above R$ 28,559.70 must send the 2024 Income Tax declaration to the IRS within the stipulated deadline, which starts on March 15th and ends on May 31st. .

Last year, anyone who submitted a pre-filled declaration and requested payment of the refund via Pix entered the priority queue to receive the refund, which will be repeated this year, according to the IRS. See the payment table for Income Tax refund batches 2024 below:

Check the tiebreaker criteria schedule and choice for payment of the 2024 Income Tax refund:

It is worth mentioning that the tiebreaker criteria also include priorities such as:

Elderly taxpayers aged 80 years or over;

Elderly taxpayers aged 60 years or over, disabled and those with serious illnesses;

Taxpayers whose largest source of income is teaching;

Taxpayers who used the pre-filled form and/or chose to receive the refund via PIX;

Other Contributors.

The Federal Revenue's expectation is that up to 43 million 2024 Income Tax declarations will be received. Last year, according to the agency, 41.1 million declarations were received, while in 2022 36.6 million taxpayers filed the declaration.

Who must declare Income Tax 2024:

I – received taxable income, subject to adjustment in the declaration, the sum of which was greater than R$ 30,639.90 (thirty thousand, six hundred and thirty-nine reais and ninety cents);

II – received income that was exempt, non-taxable or taxed exclusively at source, the sum of which was greater than R$ 200,000.00 (two hundred thousand reais);

III – obtained, in any month, capital gain on the sale of assets or rights subject to the incidence of Tax;

IV – carried out sale operations on stock, commodity, futures and similar exchanges:

a) whose sum was greater than R$40,000.00 (forty thousand reais); or b) with calculation of net gains subject to tax;

V – regarding rural activity:

a) obtained gross revenue in an amount greater than R$ 153,199.50 (one hundred and fifty-three thousand, one hundred and ninety-nine reais and fifty cents); or b) intends to offset, in the calendar year 2023 or later, losses from previous calendar years or the calendar year 2023 itself;

VI – had, on December 31st, possession or ownership of goods or rights, including bare land, with a total value exceeding R$800,000.00 (eight hundred thousand reais);

VII – became resident in Brazil in any month and was in this condition on December 31st; or

VIII – opted for exemption from Income Tax levied on capital gains obtained from the sale of residential properties, if the proceeds from the sale are applied to the acquisition of residential properties located in the country, within 180 (one hundred and eighty) days, counted from the conclusion of the sales contract, in accordance with art. 39 of Law No. 11,196, of November 21, 2005;

IX – chose to declare the assets, rights and obligations held by the controlled entity, directly or indirectly, abroad as if they were held directly by the individual, under the terms of the Controlled Entity Fiscal Transparency Regime established in art. 8th of Law No. 14,754, of December 12, 2023;

X – holder of trust and other contracts governed by foreign law with similar characteristics to this one, in accordance with arts. 10 to 13 of Law No. 14,754, of 2023; or

XI – opted to update the market value of goods and rights abroad, in accordance with art. 14 of Law No. 14,754, of 2023.

Pre-filled 2024 Income Tax Declaration

According to the Federal Revenue, the option for pre-filled income tax declarations increased by 40% between 2021 and 2024. The entity's expectation is that more than 17.4 million 2024 Income Tax declarations will be received this year in a pre-filled form.

In this model, the IRS estimates that taxpayers will spend between half and an hour, on average, to complete the declaration.