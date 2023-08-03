from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/03/2023 – 12:37 Share

The new Federal Revenue auction offers an opportunity to purchase products seized at São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos (SP). With 91 lots available, the online event will take place on August 8th and will accept proposals until August 7th.

Among the items available, there are collectible dolls of the superheroes Hulk and Iron Man, a harp, paragliders, virtual reality glasses, a guitar, notebooks, bicycles, cameras and clothes, among others.

The auction will be divided into 49 lots for the participation of individuals, 31 for companies and 11 lots for waste. Visitation of the lots will be open until August 4, at specific times, in the Forfeiture Sector, close to Terminal 1 at Guarulhos International Airport.

Proposals may be sent between August 7th, through the “Electronic Auction System” at the Virtual Taxpayer Service Center (e-CAC) with Silver or Gold level digital identities from the gov.br account.

Products available

In lot 56, collectors’ games and toys are available for a minimum price of R$37,000, including an Iron Man doll. For adventurers, paragliders are distributed in lots 12, 13, 14 and 15, with a minimum bid of R$ 6,000. An Oscar Maldonado Ovelar harp, accompanied by extra strings, is in lot 2 with a minimum bid of R$1,000, and virtual reality glasses can be found in lot 16 with a minimum bid of R$2,000. For more information and access to the complete announcement, consult the notice IRS website.