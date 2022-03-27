After pressure from entrepreneurs in the retail sector, the Federal Revenue is working on a Provisional Measure to tax products sold by platforms outside the country – such as AliExpress (China), Wish (USA), Shein (China), Shopee (China) and Mercado Livre (Argentina) – which bring products to individuals in Brazil.

During a lunch organized by the Parliamentary Front for Competitive Brazil last Wednesday, the special secretary of the Federal Revenue, Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes, said that the body is preparing a proposal to combat what he called a “virtual street vendor”.

“This practice consists of introducing products into the country without the corresponding payment of taxes. In this MP, we try to work both the financial flow and what is declared in the merchandise, which often does not correspond. They are imported products. Control is carried out exclusively in the country and we find it difficult to look only at what is declared.”

as showed the Estadão/Broadcasta delegation composed by businessman Luciano Hang, owner of the retailer Havan, by the CEO of Multilaser, Alexandre Ostrowiecki, and other names of retail companies that import products from China, led to the Presidency and to senators complaints against platforms from outside the country that bring products to individuals in Brazil, a practice known as cross border.

In a presentation that carries the notice of “confidential material” and named “Contrabando Digital”, AliExpress, Wish, Shein, Shopee and Mercado Livre are mentioned. Industry institutions, which have said for years to suffer from unfair competition from imported products, joined forces and took the matter to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat