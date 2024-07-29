07/29/2024 – 14:43
The Federal Revenue Service pays this Wednesday, the 31st, the refunds of the third batch of IRPF 2024 refunds.
The batch consists of 6,091,572 refunds that will be allocated to taxpayers, including priority and non-priority taxpayers. The total value of the credit is R$8.5 billion.
The consultation can be made since last week at Federal Revenue page. To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer must click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Check Refund“.
Refunds will be deposited into the bank account provided in the Income Tax Return, either directly or by indicating a Pix key.
Who entered the lot
- 14,756 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old
- 95,040 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old
- 9,672 taxpayers with any physical or mental disability or serious illness
- 34.014 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching
- 5,711,130 taxpayers who do not have legal priority, but who received priority for having used the Pre-filled or opted to receive the refund via PIX
- 172,719 taxpayers prioritized due to the state of emergency declared in RS
According to the IRS, the batch also includes residual refunds from previous years.
How to find out the status of your declaration and whether you’ve been caught in the fine net
To check the status of the declaration and refund, the taxpayer can consult the Federal Revenue page, through the processing statement, accessed in e-CAC. Through the service, the taxpayer can check whether they are on the waiting list or if there are any pending issues.
If the message displayed is “In Refund Queue”, it means that the declaration has been processed, but the refund has not yet been released. Just wait and check the next batches.
In the “Pending Issues” section, taxpayers can check whether their tax return is being held up and also check the reason why it was held up. If any pending issues are identified, taxpayers can rectify them by correcting the information. To correct the error or pending issue, simply send a corrective statement using the Statement Generator Program or the app.
Refund payment schedule for 2024
- 1st batch – May 31 (5,562,065 contributors)
- 2nd batch – June 28 (5,755,667 contributors)
- 3rd batch – July 31 (6,091,572 contributors)
- 4th batch – August 30
- 5th batch – September 30th
