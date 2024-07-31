Around 6.1 million taxpayers will receive R$8.5 billion in the 3rd of 5 refund batches in 2024

Around 6.1 million taxpayers who submitted their Personal Income Tax Return will receive the 3rd of 5 refund batches for 2024 this Wednesday (31 July 2024). The batch also includes residual refunds from previous years and includes around 54,000 people from Rio Grande do Sul.

The Federal Revenue Service will disburse R$8.5 billion to 6,091,572. Payment will be made throughout the day, into the account or Pix key of the CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registry) type informed in the Income Tax return.

Almost all of the amount, the Tax Authority reported, will go to those with priority for reimbursement. Because of the floods in Rio Grande do Sulthis year the gauchos were included in the priority list.

Regarding this list, the majority, with 5,711,130 people, informed the Pix key in the Income Tax declaration or used the pre-filled declaration. Since last year, the Pix key information gives priority in receiving.

Next, there are 172,719 who did not provide their Pix key and do not fit into any of the legal priority categories. This is the first batch to include non-priority taxpayers.

Elderly

There are also 95,040 people between 60 and 79 years old. In 4th place are 54,241 residents of Rio Grande do Sul. In 5th place are 34,014 people whose main source of income is education. The rest are 14,756 elderly people over 80 years old and 9,672 with some physical or mental disability.

Anyone who wants to know if they are included in the lot can check at Federal Revenue page on the internet. Just click on My Income Tax and then on the Check Refund button. You can also check it on the Federal Revenue app for tablets and smartphones.

If it is not on the list, you should enter the Virtual Taxpayer Service Center (e-CAC) and obtain the statement extract. If there is a pending issue, you can submit a corrective statement and wait for the next batches of the fine mesh.

If, for any reason, the refund is not deposited into the account stated in the declaration, as in the case of a deactivated account, the amounts will be available for withdrawal for up to 1 year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the citizen may schedule the credit in any bank account in his/her name, through BB Portal or by calling the bank’s Customer Service Center on 4004-0001 (capital cities), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone number exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the refund amount has not been redeemed after 1 year, the citizen must request the amount on the e-CAC Portal. Upon accessing the page, the citizen must access the Declarations and Statements menu, click on My Income Tax and then on the Request refund not redeemed in the banking network field.

With information from Brazil Agency.