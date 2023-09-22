From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/22/2023 – 8:45

The Federal Revenue will release, from 10am this Friday, 22nd, the consultation of the fifth and final batch of 2023 Personal Income Tax refunds. Residual refunds from previous years will also be included. To find out if you are on the list, the taxpayer can consult the official website of the Revenue with the CPF number.

Payments will be available from September 29th. A restitution is made to the bank account informed in the Income Tax Declaration, directly or by indicating a PIX key. If, for any reason, the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to 1 (one) year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the citizen will be able to reschedule the credit of amounts simply and quickly through the BB Portal, accessing the address: https://www.bb.com.br/irpfor by calling the BB Relationship Center via telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone number exclusively for the hearing impaired).

Data for this batch has not yet been released. In the last release, there were 11,960 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old; 86,427 between 60 and 79 years old; 9,065 taxpayers with some physical or mental disability or serious illness; 30,453 whose biggest source of income is teaching; and, finally, 219,288 taxpayers without legal priority, but, because they used the pre-filled declaration or chose to receive the refund via Pix, received priority.