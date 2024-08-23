The Federal Revenue opens, this Friday (August 23, 2024), at 10 am, the consultation for the 4th batch of IRPF (Individual Income Tax) 2024 refund. Payment will be made on August 30 for 5,347,441 taxpayers.

In this batch, the total value of refunds is more than R$6.8 billion. This batch also includes residual refunds from previous years, from taxpayers who were caught in the tax net and settled their outstanding debts with the Tax Authorities.

Of the total amount, R$469.1 million will be allocated to priority taxpayers:

15,077 elderly people over 80 years of age;

84,659 aged between 60 and 79;

7,168 taxpayers with some physical or mental disability or serious illness;

27,372 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

There are also 261,019 taxpayers without legal priority, but who will receive the refund in this batch because they used the pre-filled declaration or chose to receive the amount via Pix. 4,904,908 non-priority taxpayers were also included. Finally, 47,238 refunds were included in the batch for taxpayers prioritized due to the state of calamity declared in Rio Grande do Sul.

To find out if the declaration has been released, the taxpayer must access the IRS websiteclick on “My Income Tax” and then on “Check Refund”.

It is also possible to make the query on the Federal Revenue app for tablets and smartphones.

If the taxpayer is not on the list, he/she must enter the e-CAC (Virtual Taxpayer Service Center) and obtain the statement extract. If there is any pending matter, you can send the amended statement, correcting the erroneous information, and wait for the next batches of the fine mesh.

How to redeem

The refund is paid directly to the bank account provided by the taxpayer in the tax return, either directly or by indicating a Pix code. If, for some reason, the credit is not made (if, for example, the account was deactivated or there was an error in the bank details provided), the amounts will be available for withdrawal for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the citizen can reschedule the credit of the amounts, in his/her name, by BB Portalor by calling the BB Relationship Center on the following telephone numbers:

4004-0001 (capitals);

0800-729-0001 (other locations);

0800-729-0088 (special telephone number exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not receive the refund within 1 year, he/she must request the amount through the e-CAC Portal, accessing the “Declarations and Statements” menu and selecting “My Income Tax”. Then, click on the field “Request refund not redeemed in the banking network”.

With information from Brazil Agency.