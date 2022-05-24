The Federal Revenue makes available, as of 10 am this Tuesday (24), the consultation of the first batch of refund of the Individual Income Tax (IRPF) 2022. The payment will be credited for a total of 3,383,969, but it will only be held on the 31st of May. The total amount is R$ 6.3 million.

According to the federal government, the amount will be allocated to taxpayers who have legal priority, with 226,934 elderly people over 80 years old, 2,305,412 between 60 and 79 years old, 149,016 taxpayers with some physical or mental disability or serious illness and 702,607 whose main source of income is the teaching profession. In addition, the lot includes residual refunds from previous years.

To check if it is included in this first batch, access the Recipe page on the internet, click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the Refund”. The page presents the guidelines and service delivery channels, allowing simplified or complete consultation of the declaration status, through the processing extract, accessed on the e-CAC. If you identify any pending issues in the declaration, the taxpayer can also rectify the document.

The IRS also has an application available for tablets and smartphones which makes it possible to directly consult information on the release of IR refunds and the registration status of an enrollment in the CPF.

Payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the declaration. If the credit is not carried out for some reason, such as a deactivated account, the amounts are still available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil (BB). In this case, the citizen can simply and quickly reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal or by calling the BB Relationship Center, through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800 -729-0088 (special phone exclusively for the hearing impaired). If the taxpayer does not redeem the refund amount within one year, he must request payment again.

As of this year, the declaration allows indicating the CPF type Pix key to receive the refund. The CPF must be the holder of the declaration. Another option is to indicate the bank account directly, but the list is limited to institutions that are part of the federal revenue collection network.

The 2022 IRPF refund calendar provides for payment in five batches, between May and September. The next batches already have payment dates: June 30 (2nd batch), July 29 (3rd batch), August 31 (4th batch) and September 30 (5th batch).