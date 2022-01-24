More than 240 thousand taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh in recent years, due to inconsistencies in the Income Tax (IR) declarations, but who settled the pending issues with the Revenue, will be able to consult, from 9 am today (24), residual lot of refunds of the Personal Income Tax (IRPF).

Payment of refunds will be deposited directly into the bank account informed on the Income Tax Return. The sum of the refunded amounts exceeds R$ 281 million. Of this total, more than BRL 96 million will be paid to 43,306 taxpayers who have legal priority – elderly people over 60 years of age, people with some physical, mental or serious illness and taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

A total of 197,438 non-priority taxpayers who submitted the declaration by 01/16/2022 were also covered.

To consult, the taxpayer must access the Recipe page on the internet, click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the Refund”. If you identify any pending issues in the declaration, you can rectify it, correcting the information that is wrong.

The Federal Revenue also provides an application for tablets and smartphones, which makes it possible to consult information on the release of IRPF refunds and the registration status of registration with the CPF.

If, for some reason, the credit is not made, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil. In this case, the taxpayer may reschedule the credit of the amounts simply and quickly through the BB Portal, accessing the address: https://www.bb.com.br/irpf, or calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capital cities), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the refund amount within one year, he must request it through the e-CAC Portal, available at site from the Internal Revenue Service, accessing the menu Declarations and Statements > My Income Tax and clicking on “Request a refund not redeemed in the banking network”.

