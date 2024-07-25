Mauro Balessai Mauro Balessa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhessa/ 07/25/2024 – 10:13

This Thursday, the 25th, the IRS has opened bids for an auction of seized and abandoned goods. Interested parties can participate in the first phase of the auction until 9 pm on July 29 (Brasília official time).

The public bidding phase (second phase) will take place on July 30 in São Paulo. In total, there are 231 lots that include smartphones, smartwatches, notebooks, tablets, wines and vehicles.

Lots may be inspected by appointment, on normal business days, at the addresses, dates and times indicated in auction notice.

They are located in Federal Revenue units in the state of São Paulo (Araraquara, Santo André, São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, Taubaté, Guarulhos, Bauru, São José do Rio Preto, Sorocaba and Franco da Rocha). Bidders will have 30 days to collect the lots they have won.

Payment for auctioned goods is made via Darf (Federal Revenue Collection Document).

Participation

To participate in the Federal Revenue’s electronic auctions, interested parties must access the “Electronic Auction System” service, through e-CAC (Virtual Taxpayer Service Center), through the use of digital identities from the GOV.BR account with a Silver or Gold reliability level.

Lots

Lot 9, for example, has three devices iPhone (8 Plus 64B, 11 64GB and 13 128GB) and has a minimum price of R$ 1,104.00.

Another batch with iPhones is 23 (with two 14 128GB models and one 11 128GB). The initial price starts at R$1,740.00.

In lot 13 there is an Apple Macbook Pro 13, which starts at R$1,494.00.

Proposals

Interested parties will be able to submit proposals during the first phase, which is closed, from July 25th until 9pm on July 29th (Brasília official time).