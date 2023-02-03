“Kommersant”: the revenue of Russian developers of processors doubled against the backdrop of rush demand

Russian design centers of microelectronics doubled their revenue in 2022 due to the rush demand from component consumers, which caused the sale of stocks. About it informs Kommersant with reference to the Executive Director of the Association of Electronics Developers and Manufacturers (ARPE) Ivan Pokrovsky.

According to sources, the developer “Milandr”, which had a large inventory of its own components, revenue soared several times. A similar situation has developed at the scientific and technical center “Module”. In 2022, consumers bought electronics that remained in warehouses for future use in large volumes, the interlocutor of Kommersant explained.

However, design centers do not have the opportunity to invest their income in the production of new batches of microelectronics at foreign factories against the backdrop of Western sanctions against Russian developers. World semiconductor manufacturers, primarily Taiwanese TSM, refused not only to conclude contracts for the production of new batches of processors, but also to fulfill obligations under already signed contracts.

Under these conditions, Russian design centers will have to develop components that can be produced at enterprises within the country. “This will allow not to lose the team of engineers. In addition, we will master the production of components that will be in demand anyway,” said Sergey Ovchinnikov, general director of Norsi-Trans. Let them “be inferior”, but demand will appear sooner or later, the top manager noted.

The key problem with the production of microcircuits at Russian enterprises is that they do not have production lines of less than 180 nanometers. The production of such microcircuits makes sense only under a guaranteed order, which can be formed by government agencies, Anton Yakimov, Deputy General Director of T1 Group for Technological Development, is sure. In comparison, Chinese semiconductor factories are capable of producing chips of 28 nanometers, while the Dutch ASML, which has advanced technology, is only three nanometers.

On December 19, Maksut Shadayev, the head of the Ministry of Digital Development, confirmed that batches of domestic chips Baikal and Elbrus were stuck at a factory in Taiwan due to sanctions restrictions. If this had not happened, there could have been much more devices with Russian processors, the minister said. According to him, the share of computers and servers with Russian processors on the market does not yet exceed three percent.