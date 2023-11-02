Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/11/2023 – 22:10

The Federal Revenue investigated, in August and September, the increase in tax compensations for the Social Integration Program (PIS) and Contribution for Social Security Financing (Cofins) by large companies, said this Wednesday (1st) the minister of Fazenda, Fernando Haddad. According to him, the use of this mechanism has caused a drop in federal revenue in recent months, and the government wants to go over the operations with a fine-tooth comb.

“The GDP [Produto Interno Bruto] is growing 3%, revenue is not growing 3%, not even close to that. We had to carry out an investigation into the matter, because we discovered that companies are compensating in that 2017 PIS/Cofins decision, and that the subsidy is increasing compared to last year”, stated Haddad, upon returning from a meeting with the President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, at Palácio do Planalto.

Related news:

According to the minister, this was the theme of the meeting. Haddad stated that the government can anticipate measures to raise more amid the frustration of revenues and the use of loopholes in the law by large companies to pay less taxes. He repeated recent statements that tax incentives are increasing compared to last year, when they impacted the government’s cash flow by R$149 billion.

“We are ‘stressing’ this data so that the president is fully informed of this issue and can later meet with us, so that we can eventually address the anticipation of some measures [tributárias]”, commented the minister.

Through tax compensation, the taxpayer obtains discounts on future taxes to offset taxes previously paid in excess. In relation to the increasing use of the mechanism this year, companies are using a 2021 Federal Supreme Court (STF) decision that defined that the removal of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) from the PIS and PIS calculation base Cofins are valid from 2017.

Strategy

The minister avoided informing what strategy the government will take to curb the increase in the use of tax compensation. According to Haddad, the decision will be up to Lula. “I cannot anticipate the strategy, it must first be brought to the president’s attention, because he needs to validate the decisions we are going to make. But he is worried, because he is seeing that something from 2017, both in Congress and in the STF, is having repercussions now”, added Haddad.

According to Haddad, the Federal Revenue Service spent two months “investigating company by company”, until reaching a diagnosis of alleged misuse of PIS and Cofins compensation. “The Revenue has the right to know what is being collected and by whom. We even checked with the Judiciary to find out if that discount was based on an account audited by the Judiciary,” he explained.

Fiscal target

The minister did not answer whether he and Tebet discussed with President Lula a possible change in the fiscal target in 2024. The new fiscal framework, sanctioned in August, establishes a zero primary deficit target, with a tolerance margin of 0.25% of GDP more or less. However, Lula has recently made statements that the government it will be difficult to achieve this goal.

Copom

In in relation to the 0.5 percentage point cut in the Selic Rate (basic interest rates for the economy), decided this Wednesday by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, Haddad said that current interest rates remain high and that the monetary authority is able to continue reducing interest rates.

“Selic is still very high”, declared the minister shortly before the Central Bank announced the results of the meeting. “I believe that the BC will keep moving forward. Interest rates in Brazil are perhaps the first or second highest in the world in real terms. So we have space [para cortar mais]”, he added.