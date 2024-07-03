Drugs were to be exported to Guinea, in West Africa; a sniffer dog found them and the Federal Police were called

A IRS intercepted 882 kg of cocaine on the morning of Tuesday (02.Jul.2024) at the Port of Santos, in São Paulo. It was the largest seizure of narcotics at the Santos dock this year, according to the agency.

The drug was hidden in a shipment of 677 tons of sugar, which was to be packed in 25 containers, when it was intercepted during a routine inspection. The cocaine was stored in 20 raffia bags inside one of the containers and was found by the Santos Customs sniffer dog.

According to the IRS, the drug was destined for Guinea, a West African country, but would be transferred at the port of Antwerp, Belgium.

After confirming the presence of the drug, the Federal police was called to carry out an expert analysis at the site of the seizure. The findings will support the police investigation, with an inquiry being opened to arrest those responsible.