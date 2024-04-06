Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/06/2024 – 7:15

The number of tax assessments from the Federal Revenue Service saw strong growth in 2023. The agency's Annual Inspection Report showed that 369 thousand notices were issued, an increase of 47.3% compared to 2022, with R$225.5 billion in tax credit made up of trades, an increase of 63.6% compared to the previous year.

The data released this Friday, 5th, show the efforts of Minister Fernando Haddad, of Finance, who focused on recovering the fiscal base to eliminate the public deficit. The undersecretary of inspection, Andrea Costa Chaves, attributed the result to the Revenue's strategy focused on priority themes with greater risk. Furthermore, she recalled that the year 2022 was atypical in the agency's performance, which made only 250,000 assessments that year, with a value of R$137.8 billion.

“We are very careful in our inspection planning on relevant topics,” said Andrea at a press conference about the report, which contains data from 2023. The undersecretary also recalled that the Revenue cannot necessarily recover the entire value of the assessments. Part of these credits may be paid in installments or are contested by taxpayers, for example.

Values

Of the results of inspections, R$215.9 billion refer to assessments on legal entities, with 41.2 thousand tax procedures. In the case of individuals, the value closed at R$9.7 billion, with 1,900 inspections and fines and 327,900 declaration revisions.

In terms of taxes, most of the launches were related to Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and Social Contribution on Net Profit (CSLL), with R$ 128.1 billion. Next comes PIS/Cofins, with R$32.1 billion, and social security contributions, with R$20.4 billion.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.