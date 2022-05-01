The Federal Revenue is intensifying the fight against smuggled goods or those that circumvent current tax rules. A recently launched tax traceability program and a provisional measure focusing on “virtual street vendors” are part of the strategy to overcome these problems, and were the subject of an interview by the Special Secretary of the Federal Revenue, Júlio César Gomes, for the Brazil on the agendathis Sunday (1st).

The fiscal traceability program started this month and was developed based on good practices already implemented by other countries. “We have a large amount of products and merchandise that enter the country irregularly. Without paying tribute and without knowing the origin”, said the secretary.

According to him, through the program, the entire trajectory of a product will be known from its origin until it reaches the consumer. “You can find out if the tax was paid, if this product was not diverted, if the origin is legal, regular”, he explained.

Another initiative is a provisional measure that should deal with e-commerce platforms and applications that sell various imported products, but whose true origin is not known. According to the secretary, many sellers pretend to be individuals when, in fact, they are companies constituted to avail themselves of exemptions, which constitutes fraud.

César Gomes called these applications virtual “camelódromos”. According to him, today Brazil receives around 500,000 of these orders a day. “It’s a very high amount. We need to interfere in this dynamic to protect our national industry, our companies and jobs in our country. The idea is to give a new tax treatment to these products”.

The Secretary of the Federal Revenue also spoke about other programs of the Revenue with a focus on the taxpayer.

THE Brazil on the agenda airs at 7:30 pm this Sunday (1st) on TV Brazil.

