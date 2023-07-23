Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/22/2023 – 3:30 pm Share

The Federal Revenue canceled an offer of R$ 27.5 million that was made for a Renault Kwid 1.0 model in an auction held in Ponta Grossa, Paraná. The minimum amount required for the vehicle was R$ 25,000.

The offering was held on 14 July. The same model that received the millionaire offer is worth R$ 48.7 thousand, according to the most recent data from the Fipe table.

The bid was carried out by a construction material company based in Philadelphia, Bahia. The Revenue assesses that it is likely that there was a typing error in the proposal bid, which, according to the agency, is not uncommon to occur.

In the same auction, for example, there was a proposal of R$ 1.8 million for two models of Nintendo video games. The minimum bid was BRL 1,800.

The company from Bahia, however, can be fined R$ 5 thousand – 20% of the initial value of the lot – and be prohibited from participating in auctions for a period of up to two years.

In all, the auction totaled R$ 299.7 million, including bids with overestimated values ​​for the products.