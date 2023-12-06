More than 95% of the 5,400 auditors who participated in the meeting voted to continue with the strike

Sindifisco Nacional, union of tax auditors of the Federal Revenue Service, rejected on Tuesday (Dec 5, 2023) the federal government’s proposal on the payment of bonuses for the category. According to the organization, 95.15% of the more than 5,400 auditors who participated in the meeting voted not to accept the proposal and continue with the strike. The result was forwarded to the special secretary of Revenue, Robinson Barreirinhas. The government proposed implementing bonuses in installments, reaching R$11,000 from 2026. Sindifisco Nacional said that payment is conditional on meeting targets defined by Planalto. Auditors currently receive a fixed bonus of R$3,000.