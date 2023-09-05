from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/05/2023 – 12:56

The Federal Revenue is going to auction several items, such as video games, clothes and toys with initial bids of R$ 400. On the list, video games appear, such as games for PS3, PS4, Xbox, cameras, tattoo machine, and even a rare scarf from Vasco da Gama. The auction takes place on September 28 in the Electronic Auction System through the Virtual Taxpayer Service Center (e-CAC).

+ Zuk promotes State Tax Foreclosure auction with values ​​up to 60% below the market

Lot 7 is the ‘cheapest’: in addition to electronic games, interested parties can find Disney and LOL brand dolls, teddy bears and other toys. Individuals can bid for lots number 7 and 10.

The beginning of the proposals takes place on the 18th of September, from 8 am, ending on the 27th, at 6 pm. There are 26 lots available in total. According to the public notice published, the goods sold by natural persons can only be intended for use or consumption; those purchased by legal entities may be intended for use, consumption, industrialization or trade.

Anyone who wants to check out the items in person can visit them at Galeão Airport, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), between the 18th and 22nd of September. See addresses below: