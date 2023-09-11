São Paulo, 11 – The sale of animals during Expointer 2023, which took place in Esteio (RS), between August 26th and September 3rd, was reviewed by the organization. According to a note from the event, animal sales exceeded the mark obtained in 2022 by 2.9%, reaching R$12.88 million for 829 lots – 668 animals, 98 coverings, 57 doses of semen or embryos and 6 quotas.

According to Expointer, with the review regarding animals, the fair’s total turnover rose to R$7.99 billion in this year’s edition.



